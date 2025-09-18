Preview: Bolton vs Wigan - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wigan Athletic will travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium for Saturday’s derby clash against Bolton Wanderers.

The Latics are sitting in eighth spot in the League One table with 12 points to their name, while the Trotters are a point behind in 12th position.

Match preview

Bolton have proven to be a tough team to beat in the early stages of the season, having lost just one of their eight matches in League One.

However, their progress has been hampered by five 1-1 draws, which have all taken place across their previous six league games.

Bolton ended a run of four consecutive league draws with a commanding 3-0 home victory over AFC Wimbledon, only to return to their familiar scoreline in Saturday’s away meeting with Leyton Orient.

With that said, they would have been relieved to salvage a point at Brisbane Road, after Amario Cozier-Duberry netted a 94th-minute equaliser to cancel out Jack Simpson’s effort.

Steven Schumacher’s side will now return to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, where they are yet to lose in the third tier this season, having won two and drawn two of their four home league games.

However, their hopes of claiming all three points may be tempered by the fact that they have not beaten Wigan in a home league match since November 2014.

Wigan are a point better off than their hosts after winning three, drawing three and losing two of their eight league matches.

Ryan Lowe's side recently endured a four-game winless league run (D3, L1) before they returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Dara Costelloe and Matt Smith both grabbed early goals, before Fraser Murray added a third in the second period to round off a comfortable win.

The Latics have now racked up 13 goals in eight matches, making them the joint-fourth highest scorers in the division along with Stockport County.

However, they are one of seven teams yet to record an away victory this term, having seen their four league trips produce two draws and two defeats.

Wigan will at least take confidence from the fact that they have won their last three away games against Bolton by a combined 10-0 scoreline.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

D D D D W D

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

D D D W W D

Wigan Athletic League One form:

W L D D D W

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

D W D L D W

Team News

Bolton are expected to be without Kyle Dempsey, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Victor Adeboyejo and Will Forrester.

Wales international Josh Sheehan could come into Schumacher’s thinking if he opts to alter his midfield for Saturday’s fixture.

Mason Burstow will continue to offer one of Bolton’s main goal threats, having scored four times in the opening eight league games.

As for Wigan, they could be without Isaac Mabaya, Luke Robinson, James Carragher, Chris Sze and Tyrese Francois.

Steven Sessegnon could continue in a back three if Jason Kerr is unable to prove his fitness after sitting out the win over Doncaster

Christian Saydee will definitely miss the derby fixture, with the forward set to serve the second match of a three-game ban.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Dacres-Cogley, Forino-Joseph, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Simons; Cozier-Duberry, Randall, Gale; Burstow

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Sessegnon, Aimson, Fox; Murray, Hungbo, Smith, Trevitt, Wright; Costelloe, Mullin

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Wigan have won each of their last three away games against Bolton, but we think the visitors will have to settle for a point against a team that have avoided defeat in their opening four home league matches this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully

