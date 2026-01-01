West Ham transfer news: Nuno Espirito Santo 'learns' asking price for former player

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 03:44

Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly shifting his focus to a former player in an effort to help West Ham United avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers sit 18th in the table after 19 matches, four points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th, which is not an immediate danger as they enter January.

The Portuguese manager has secured only three wins from his 16 matches in charge of the London club, with five draws and eight defeats, having scored 18 and conceded 28.

Seeking to inject more attacking impetus, Espirito Santo is now considering a former player he managed at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Espirito Santo 'learns' asking price for transfer target

© Imago

According to The Sun, West Ham have been informed that it will take a fee of £7m to pry Adama Traore away from Fulham this month.

Club officials from both London sides reportedly held face-to-face discussions regarding the powerful Spanish winger during their meeting at the London Stadium last Saturday.

The 29-year-old is currently in the final months of his contract at Craven Cottage and would be eligible to depart as a free agent in the summer if a new agreement is not reached.

Espirito Santo is said to be a long-term admirer of the attacker, having previously worked with him during a successful period at Wolves.

While the Hammers are desperate to secure reinforcements early in the window, Fulham are reportedly in no rush to sanction a sale until their own squad depth is replenished.

African Cup of Nations complicates Traore transfer pursuit

© Imago

The potential departure of Traore is further complicated by the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which has depleted the attacking options available to Marco Silva.

Fulham are currently without the services of Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey as the trio represent Nigeria at the finals.

Silva is reportedly reluctant to allow Traore to leave until his international stars return to West London, a factor that could delay any formal agreement until late January.

Furthermore, the Cottagers are understood to be considering a fresh contract offer for the Spaniard to prevent him from departing on a cut-price deal.

West Ham must decide whether to meet the current asking price or search for alternative targets to address a wing department that has seen Crysencio Summerville struggle for output since his arrival.