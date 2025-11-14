A West Ham United player reveals his aspirations to join a “top club” despite having a contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2030.

West Ham United left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf has revealed his aspirations to join a “top club” just four months after making the move to the London Stadium in the summer.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Hammers from Slavia Prague for a reported £19m under former boss Graham Potter and he has since featured regularly in the Premier League this season.

West Ham have endured a frustrating campaign thus far and currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, but Diouf has been one of few bright sparks and has played the full 90 minutes in 10 of their 11 top-flight fixtures, providing three assists.

“I’m really happy to be here and to make a progression for my career,” Diouf told West Ham’s official website following his arrival in July. “I’m looking forward to working hard and joining my new teammates.

“There were a lot of teams [who wanted to sign me], but I chose West Ham United first and I spoke with the coach [Potter] and it was a good plan for me. Everyone wants to come here to play in the Premier League. I think it is a dream for everyone.”

He added: “I want to say to the West Ham supporters I’m very happy to be here with them. I think we’ll make a very good season this year.”

Diouf aiming to play for a top-five team in the world

Diouf is under contract at the London Stadium until June 2030, but the Senegal international has openly admitted that he is keen to play at a higher level in the future.

“Ideally, I see myself at a top club, among the five best in the world,” Diouf told reporters, as quoted by Sport Witness, when discussing his future at West Ham and his career ambitions.

“I think I have the potential to get there through hard work. And I hope, God willing, to achieve that. I’ve only been playing professionally for two years, so I’m remaining patient.”

Diouf is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes when it comes to career progression and aims to work hard to fulfil his ambitions.

“I saw Nuno Mendes say that [he wanted to play for a top club] two years ago, he wasn’t yet at his best defensively,” said Diouf.

“But look at him today, he’s strong. I think he’s also an example. It’s simply up to us to work hard to be strong there.”

"Beautiful" Diouf is “really special”, says Nuno

Diouf’s comments may come as a concern for West Ham and new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who heaped praise on the youngster following last weekend’s 3-2 Premier League win over Burnley.

"He's a beautiful boy, someone really special,” said Nuno. "He's so sensitive. I think he's living a dream. A lot of things to improve, a lot of talent, physicality, something really special. It's like a diamond you have to polish."

It has previously been reported that Liverpool and Chelsea monitored the progress of Diouf during his time at former club Slavia Prague, while Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Brentford were also credited with an interest before he joined West Ham.