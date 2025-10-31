Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Ham United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

West Ham United centre-forward Callum Wilson could write a new page of personal history when the Irons host Newcastle United in Sunday's Premier League clash.

The former Magpies striker has never faced one of his old clubs in the top flight before, but as Niclas Fullkrug is nursing a thigh injury, he is the most senior centre-forward in Nuno Espirito Santo's ranks right now.

Wilson was brought on prematurely in the 2-1 loss to Leeds United two Fridays ago due to the injury to wing-back Oliver Scarles, and a change in shape could now see the former spearhead the charge against Eddie Howe's men.

If so, Lucas Paqueta - who initially operated in a false nine role against the Whites - should drop back into a deeper pocket, flanked by Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville in a 4-2-3-1 shape.

Mateus Fernandes's late consolation at Elland Road may give Santo some food for thought in midfield, but the Portuguese is likely to side with the increased physicality that Soungoutou Magassa and Tomas Soucek can offer against a robust Newcastle side.

The manager's switch to a three-man defence did not pay off last time out, so Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf should revert to out-and-out full-back roles as opposed to wing-back duties.

As Dinos Mavropanos is sidelined and Igor Julio is yet to win Santo's trust, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo should be retained in front of Alphonse Areola.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

