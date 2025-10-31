Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is expected to recall several big-hitters to his starting XI when the Magpies face West Ham United at the London Stadium in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Englishman made a handful of changes for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round battle with Tottenham Hotspur, which paid off to the maximum as Newcastle strode to a 2-0 victory.

Howe does have an impending Champions League match against Athletic Bilbao to prepare for - the Spanish side visit St James' Park next Wednesday - but he is likely to revert to a full-strength XI against West Ham nonetheless.

As a result, wingers Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon can expect to be recalled alongside towering striker Nick Woltemade, whose header in midweek made it six goals from his first 11 appearances for Newcastle.

Brazilian boys Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are primed to come back into the midfield too - the latter was responsible for the Magpies' late winner against Fulham last weekend - but Sandro Tonali may be retained over Lewis Miley.

Sven Botman was taken off on the 61-minute mark against the Cottagers on October 25 due to a knock, but the Dutchman was an unused substitute in the Spurs win and should therefore be fine to return to the backline.

Goalscorer Fabian Schar should therefore prepare to be sacrificed, as Malick Thiaw has also established himself as a regular starter and recently won Newcastle's October Player of the Month award.

Dan Burn is a defensive shoo-in too, but Emil Krafth and Aaron Ramsdale will no doubt make way for Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope in the capital.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

