Premier League | Gameweek 12
Nov 22, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Bournemouth
vs.
West HamWest Ham United

West Ham lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Lucas Paqueta replacement decided

Who replaces Paqueta? Predicted West Ham XI vs. Bournemouth
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Ham United could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo will have to find solutions to Lucas Paqueta's absence when the Irons hit the road to face Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

The Irons made it back-to-back wins with a 3-2 success over Burnley before the international break, but Paqueta picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the five-goal thriller, which carries a one-game ban.

Thankfully for Santo, Tomas Soucek came off the bench to score West Ham's second against Scott Parker's side, and the Czech Republic international should slot straight into the engine room in Paqeuta's place.

Soucek is expected to form a three-man trident with Mateus Fernandes and Freddie Potts, the latter of whom will hold his place in the XI if he can overcome a dead leg.

Santo also has no need to alter his attacking line, so Callum Wilson ought to lead the line against his former employers, flanked by captain Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville.

The rearguard of Alphonse Areola, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and El Hadji Malick Diouf should also remain unchanged for the Irons, whose only confirmed absentee other than Paqueta is shoulder victim Oliver Scarles.

However, Lukasz Fabianski (back), Dinos Mavropanos (thigh) and Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) are all doubtful for the trip south.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Soucek, Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Wilson, Summerville

