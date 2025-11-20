Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bournemouth could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is likely to make a handful of changes when the Cherries welcome West Ham United to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Cherries were slain 4-0 by Aston Villa before the international break, a contest in which Iraola lost bloodied captain Adam Smith early on following a sickening clash of heads with teammate Tyler Adams.

Smith has since been observing concussion protocol, but it is not clear whether he will be given the green light to make an appearance on Saturday, so Iraola could get creative in defence.

Alex Jimenez was brought on as a like-for-like change at Villa Park, but in a disastrous cameo, the summer signing was booked in the first half and then taken off for Lewis Cook at half time.

As a result, it would not be a total shock to see Cook function as the right-back in the Bournemouth defence, which should also house Bafode Diakite as Veljko Milosavjlevic drops out.

Adams emerged from the Smith clash with no ill-effects and is good to go in midfield alongside Alex Scott, while much-coveted attacker Antoine Semenyo seeks to end a run of four straight Premier League games without a goal or assist, if he can overcome an ankle concern.

The Ghana international and Marcus Tavernier should be retained up top, but David Brooks will have his eye on Justin Kluivert's place after the Dutchman sustained an adductor issue, and Evanilson's spot will no doubt come under threat from Eli Junior Kroupi.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Cook, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Semenyo, Brooks, Tavernier; Kroupi

