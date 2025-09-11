Potter tinkers up top: Predicted West Ham XI vs. Spurs

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Ham United could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has an attacking headache to solve for Saturday's Premier League London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium.

The Hammers entered the international break on the back of a brilliant 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, although number nine Niclas Fullkrug is a major doubt due to a calf strain suffered on international duty.

Callum Wilson has certainly put his name in the hat for a start in Fullkrug's place, having wrapped up the scoring off the bench against Forest, although the Englishman was not the most super of super subs last time out.

Indeed, Crysencio Summerville provided an assist and won a penalty after coming on in the 82nd minute of that match; no other player has ever managed to achieve both of those contributions in a Premier League game after being brought on so late.

Mateus Fernandes caught the eye before being replaced by Summerville too, though, so Potter may very well shift Jarrod Bowen into a centre-forward role to fit Fernandes, Summerville and Lucas Paqueta in the same starting lineup.

The Irons coach should otherwise have no reason to tinker with a winning formula, as new signing Igor Julio is kept waiting for his first appearance, while Kyle Walker-Peters fends off the threat of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence.

The hosts recently welcomed 40-year-old shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski back to the club on a short-term deal, but Mads Hermansen should retain his spot in between the sticks for now.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen

> Click here to see how Spurs could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info