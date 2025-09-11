Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur new boys Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani should both be in contention to make their Premier League debuts in Saturday's London derby away to West Ham United.

The former was presented to the Lilywhites faithful before their 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth last time out, shortly before Kolo Muani's loan arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

Brennan Johnson's spot on the left and Pape Sarr's spot in the middle could both come under threat from Simons, and the former may have to cede his place to the Dutchman owing to Sarr's early influence in the Tottenham XI.

However, Richarlison is primed to keep his place up front over Kolo Muani, who can feel optimistic of a substitute cameo given that Dominic Solanke is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere in attack, Mohammed Kudus should be a nailed-on starter against his former club, while the double pivot of Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur should remain untouched.

Fresh from making his senior England debut, Djed Spence ought to continue in a settled backline also comprising Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario, despite Destiny Udogie's return to fitness.

Kota Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL) and Radu Dragusin (ACL) will play no part in this one, and it remains to be seen if Yves Bissouma can battle back from an unspecified concern.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison

