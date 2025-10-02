Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Ham United could line up for Saturday's Premier League London derby with Arsenal.

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to be working with an identical squad for Saturday's Premier League London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Portuguese oversaw a 1-1 draw with Everton during his debut game on Monday night, where Tomas Soucek (suspension), George Earthy (hamstring) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach) missed out

Soucek must serve the third and final game of his ban on Saturday afternoon, while Earthy is out for four to six weeks, but Wan-Bissaka is now on course to be fit again.

In any case, Kyle Walker-Peters should be retained in an unchanged backline, as Alphonse Areola also keeps his place over Mads Hermansen in goal and Dinos Mavropanos starts against his former club.

Santo handed a full Premier League debut to Soungoutou Magassa in the stalemate with Everton, before introducing 22-year-old Freddie Potts for a cameo, and the latter earned rave reviews from fans.

However, Magassa will likely continue in the middle for a game of this magnitude, offering protection behind Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes and an unaltered forward line.

Jarrod Bowen's leveller at the Hill Dickinson Stadium moved the Hammers captain onto 11 goal contributions from his last 12 Premier League appearances, and the England international was also responsible for the only goal in last season's 1-0 victory at the Emirates.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug

