Eze starts, Gabriel decision: Predicted Arsenal XI vs. West Ham
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Saturday's Premier League London derby with West Ham United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident of having Gabriel Magalhaes fit and ready for Saturday's Premier League London derby with West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian defender sustained a slight knock in Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos, but Arteta confirmed at full time that his withdrawal was primarily precautionary.

Gabriel's availability is especially critical right now with Piero Hincapie (groin) sidelined, although Arteta can play Riccardo Calafiori at centre-back and start Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left.

However, Gabriel is on course to be fit for the derby, meaning Arteta can restore Calafiori to his rightful full-back role as Lewis-Skelly drops out of the starting lineup.

Fellow wide defender Ben White - who did not enjoy his finest hour against Olympiacos - will also cede his place to Jurrien Timber, but William Saliba and David Raya's spots are safe.

Captain Martin Odegaard harnessed his creative excellence in the Champions League win and will surely reprise his role in the engine room, likely alongside Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice as Mikel Merino makes way for the latter.

Up top, Bukayo Saka will aim to become just the second Arsenal player to score on their 200th Premier League appearance after Thierry Henry, and he could be aided in those efforts by Eberechi Eze as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli return to the bench.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

