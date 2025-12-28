Team News: Team News: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Premier League Gameweek 19
Team News: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
West Ham United will be looking to move out of the Premier League relegation zone when they play host to Brighton on Tuesday night. 

The Seagulls are on a horrid run of form and have failed to win in the league in their last five attempts, however a win in the final game of 2025 could lift them as high as eighth. 

WEST HAM UNITED VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

WEST HAM UNITED 

Out: Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El-Hadji Diouf (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Soucek, Potts, M. Fernandes; Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Adam Webster (ACL), Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Yasin Ayari (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Coppola, van Hecke, Dunk; Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Minteh, Welbeck, Gomez

