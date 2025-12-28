Team News: Team News: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

West Ham United will be looking to move out of the Premier League relegation zone when they play host to Brighton on Tuesday night.
The Seagulls are on a horrid run of form and have failed to win in the league in their last five attempts, however a win in the final game of 2025 could lift them as high as eighth.
WEST HAM UNITED VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
WEST HAM UNITED
Out: Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El-Hadji Diouf (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Soucek, Potts, M. Fernandes; Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Adam Webster (ACL), Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Yasin Ayari (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Coppola, van Hecke, Dunk; Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Minteh, Welbeck, Gomez