Team News: Team News: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Dec 2025 20:18 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 20:19

West Ham United will be looking to move out of the Premier League relegation zone when they play host to Brighton on Tuesday night.

The Seagulls are on a horrid run of form and have failed to win in the league in their last five attempts, however a win in the final game of 2025 could lift them as high as eighth.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El-Hadji Diouf (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Soucek, Potts, M. Fernandes; Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Adam Webster (ACL), Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Yasin Ayari (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Coppola, van Hecke, Dunk; Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Minteh, Welbeck, Gomez