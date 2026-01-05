Premier League Gameweek 21
West Ham
Jan 6, 2026 8.00pm
Nott'm Forest

Team News: West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

West Ham vs. Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Separated by four points in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest collide at the London Stadium in Tuesday's basement battle.

The Irons memorably trounced Nuno Espirito Santo's Tricky Trees 3-0 at the City Ground in August, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WEST HAM vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lucas Paqueta (back), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Julio, Scarles; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Wilson

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Chris Wood (knee), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: John Victor (calf), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock), Dan Ndoye (calf) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

West Ham United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe