Team News: West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 20:00

Separated by four points in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest collide at the London Stadium in Tuesday's basement battle.

The Irons memorably trounced Nuno Espirito Santo's Tricky Trees 3-0 at the City Ground in August, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lucas Paqueta (back), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Julio, Scarles; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Wilson

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Chris Wood (knee), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: John Victor (calf), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock), Dan Ndoye (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus