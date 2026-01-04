Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham: Head-to-head record and past meetings after Hammers Premier League win

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 11:44 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 11:44

Two of the Premier League's most out-of-sorts sides commence gameweek 21 of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night, as West Ham United welcome relegation rivals Nottingham Forest to the London Stadium.

The clash marks another Tricky Trees reunion for former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who was at the helm when West Ham memorably thrashed the Europa League competitors 3-0 at the City Ground in August.

Just over four months later, the Portuguese seeks redemption after yet another three-goal defeat to the team in 20th place in the Premier League table, having overseen an embarrassing loss to a formerly winless Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Forest did not fare much better in gameweek 20 either, as Sean Dyche presided over a 3-1 reverse to title-chasing Aston Villa, who condemned the Tricky Trees to their fourth loss on the spin in the English top flight.

Ahead of Tuesday's basement battle, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 123

West Ham wins: 49

Draws: 26

Nott'm Forest wins: 48

Regular opponents ever since their Second Division days in the early 20th century, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have crossed paths on 122 occasions across all tournaments since their inaugural affair, a 1911 FA Cup clash.

The Hammers came up trumps 2-1 in that showdown, contributing to the London side boasting just one more victory than their Nottinghamshire counterparts, whom they have conquered on 49 occasions while losing 48 times to the Garibaldi.

Their 49th victory came on gameweek three of the 2025-26 Premier League season, when three goals in the final 10 minutes from Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Callum Wilson helped them claim their first three points of the campaign.

However, both Premier League meetings in 2024 went the way of Forest, who followed up a 2-0 home victory in February of that year with a 3-0 triumph in November at the City Ground. The Reds then recorded a 2-1 victory at the London Stadium in the Premier League in May 2025.

Home is most certainly where the heart is for both sides in this fixture, as West Ham coincidentally prevailed in both of their showdowns in 2023 at the London Stadium, after losing 1-0 to the Garibaldi at the City Ground in August 2022.

In fact, before their clash in May 2025, which Forest won 2-1, the last away victory for either side in this fixture came during the 2011-12 Championship season, as West Ham demolished Forest 4-1 on the road, when Carlton Cole, Kevin Nolan and Winston Reid all helped themselves to goals.

Cup meetings have also been commonplace between the two clubs down the years, the most noteworthy of which was a 4-0 FA Cup semi-final win for Forest in the 1990-91 season, before the Garibaldi were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Current Forest hotshot Chris Wood is particularly fond of a goal against West Ham in the Premier League, netting eight versus the Irons in the competition, his best record against a single team.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Nott'm Forrest 0-3 West Ham (Premier League)

May 18, 2025: West Ham 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2024: Nott'm Forest 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2024: Nott'm Forest 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2023: West Ham 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2023: West Ham 4-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 05, 2014: Nott'm Forest 5-0 West Ham (FA Cup Third Round)

Jan 21, 2012: West Ham 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Aug 28, 2011: Nott'm Forest 1-4 West Ham (Championship)

Jan 30, 2011: West Ham 3-2 Nott'm Forest (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Dec 26, 2004: West Ham 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Sep 26, 2004: Nott'm Forest 2-1 West Ham (Championship)

Dec 28, 2003: Nott'm Forest 0-2 West Ham (First Division)

Oct 22, 2003: West Ham 1-1 Nott'm Forest (First Division)

Jan 04, 2003: West Ham 3-2 Nott'm Forest (FA Cup Third Round)

Feb 13, 1999: West Ham 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 19, 1998: Nott'm Forest 0-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 01, 1997: West Ham 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 23, 1996: West Ham 4-1 Nott'm Forest (EFL Cup Third Round)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Nott'm Forrest 0-3 West Ham (Premier League)

May 18, 2025: West Ham 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2024: Nott'm Forest 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2024: Nott'm Forest 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2023: West Ham 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2023: West Ham 4-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 13, 1999: West Ham 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 19, 1998: Nott'm Forest 0-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 01, 1997: West Ham 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)