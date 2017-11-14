Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Cardiff City Stadium
Wales
1-1
PanamaPanama
Lawrence (75')
Ampadu (21'), Crofts (82'), Lawrence (87'), Gunter (89')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Cooper (93')
Cooper (54')

Chris Coleman hopes to extend Wales contract

Chris Coleman says that he hopes Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Panama will not be his final game in charge of the Wales national team.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Chris Coleman has admitted that he wants to lead his latest crop of Wales youngsters to Euro 2020, but is still unsure which way talks over a new contract will go.

The 47-year-old is due to see his current deal as Dragons boss expire at the end of this month, potentially making Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Panama his final game at the helm.

Discussions with Football Association of Wales officials are due to resume later this week, with the former Coventry City and Fulham manager reportedly seeking guarantees over the setup of his backroom staff.

Coleman hopes to still be around for the Euro 2016 semi-finalists' next outing in March, however, telling reporters: "It's a funny one because I don't know what's going to happen. I hope that's not going to be the last game. I think I am the man to lead them but it is a bit more to it than that. I told the players that if this is my last experience with them, they have been a pleasure. We have been through a lot.

"We needed to get this camp out of the way. Of course it is public, my situation. So I hope it is resolved sooner rather than later and I think talks will start this week. A huge, huge thank you to them - I appreciated them singing my name. These are our core fans. These are the fans that in the first 12 to 18 months, in my experience here, didn't like me much.

"But I didn't mind because they were the only fans that showed up for us - 9,000-10,000 people. I didn't mind them booing because at least they paid the money to come and support their country and they're still doing it. The players are an incredible bunch and they'll keep achieving because they are all at a good age.

"I think there's still a little hangover because we never got to the play-offs and we're not going to Russia. That will burn for a while that, we're all still hurting over that - but that will subside and we will move on."

A number of players were handed their senior debuts for Wales in the friendly meeting with Panama, while youngsters David Brooks and Ethan Ampadu came in for their first starts.

