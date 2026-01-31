Preview: Udinese vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 31 Jan 2026 09:31 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 09:48

Having secured progress in Europe, Roma return to their Serie A campaign on Monday, when they head north to meet mid-table Udinese.

Last time out, the Giallorossi booked a place in the Europa League's last 16 - but not without some drama - and they now seek a seventh straight win over the Friulani.

Match preview

Despite being the better side in last week's meeting with AC Milan, Roma had to settle for their first domestic draw since April - though that kept them on track for a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Of course, they could yet take a backdoor route into UEFA's top tournament by winning the Europa League, which current coach Gian Piero Gasperini did with Atalanta BC two years ago.

Aiming to claim a direct ticket to the last 16, Roma visited Panathinaikos on Thursday evening, as this season's league phase finally reached its conclusion.

Already guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds, the Giallorossi only needed one point to be sure of a top-eight finish - but it proved far from a straightforward assignment.

An early red card for Gianluca Mancini left his team short-handed for most of the match, and only Jan Ziolkowski's late header secured a draw that saw Roma swerve the playoffs.

Before resuming their continental campaign in March, they must continue to fight for a top-four finish in Serie A, with Juventus, Como and even Atalanta posing a threat.

One of Italy's shut-out specialists - with just 13 goals conceded from 22 games - no team across Europe's top five leagues have conceded fewer away goals, ahead of their long trip north to Udine.

With a record of nine wins and just two defeats from their last 13 visits, Roma will also have history on their side.

© Imago

When these sides met in November, Udinese were beaten 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico, recording their sixth straight loss to Roma - and they have conceded at least twice on each occasion.

Kosta Runjaic and co had made a relatively slow start to the new year, but Monday's 3-1 away victory over Hellas Verona lifted them into the top half.

After trading first-half goals with their hosts, the Fruilani struck twice after the break: Alessandro Zanoli's superb finish put them in front, before Keinan Davis made sure nine minutes later.

Replicating Runjaic's first year in charge, Udinese have settled safely in mid-table, too far behind to challenge for a place in Europe but remaining clear of the relegation fight.

Now, the Bianconeri must try to win back-to-back games for the first time since September, which will be no easy feat given their record against Roma.

Udinese Serie A form:

D L W D L W

Roma Serie A form:

W L W W W D

Roma form (all competitions):

W L W W D D

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Roma's injury list has grown significantly in recent days, with midfield dynamo Manu Kone being ruled out for three weeks and Paulo Dybala now struggling with a knee problem.

Dybala - who has been involved in a league record 21 goals from 22 Serie A matches against Udinese - joins fellow forward Artem Dovbyk on the sidelines, while Evan Ferguson and Stephan El Shaarawy are both major doubts.

In better news for Gasperini, new boys Robino Vaz and Donyell Malen are both back in the fold after being ineligible to play in Europe, and Spanish centre-back Mario Hermoso has resumed full training.

While Dybala will miss out on meeting his favourite opponents, ex-Roma man Nicolo Zaniolo will be absent from Udinese's attack - the Italy international hopes to return from his latest knee injury next week.

Instead, rising star Arthur Atta should continue to support Davis up front; the latter has been directly involved in 10 Serie A goals this season, following his emphatic finish against Verona.

Zanoli also scored at Stadio Bentegodi but then injured his ACL, so he joins Polish pair Adam Buksa and Jakub Piotrowski on the treatment table.

It remains to be seen whether Hassane Kamara will be sufficiently fit to fight Jordan Zemura for selection on the hosts' left flank, while Sandi Lovric has left on loan to Verona.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Bertola, Kristensen, Solet; Ehizibue, Miller, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Zemura; Atta; Davis

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi; Celik, Cristante, El Aynaoui, Wesley; Soule, Pellegrini; Malen

We say: Udinese 0-1 Roma

Clean-sheet specialists Roma will post the eighth away win of their Serie A campaign, as Udinese are defensively suspect and can be picked off.

Though the hosts are in sound form, their counterparts from the capital have been building momentum for some time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.