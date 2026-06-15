Cardiff City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Brian Barry-Murphy's side in 2026 window

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Jun 2026 08:05

Cardiff City secured promotion back to the Championship after a challenging 2025-26 season in League One, and they will be hoping to strengthen during the summer transfer window in order to bolster their chances next term.

Bluebirds manager Brian Barry-Murphy placed faith in a talented group of young players on his way to finishing second in the third tier, but his side will need a physical presence in the centre of the park if they are to survive and thrive going up a level.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Cardiff's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Cardiff City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Nathan Trott (GK | £1.5m from Copenhagen)

Cardiff City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Ryan Wintle (DM | Released)

Cardiff City net spend: Summer 2026

Cardiff City total spend Summer 2026: £1.5m

Cardiff City total income Summer 2026: £0

Cardiff City net spend Summer 2026: £1.5m

Latest Cardiff City transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / Jonathan Moscrop, Sportimage, Alamy Live News

Rocco Shein (Fredrikstad FK)

Elliot Watt (Motherwell)

Charlie Savage (Reading)

Omari Kellyman (Chelsea)

Out

© Iconsport / PA Images

Dylan Lawlor (Bayern Munich, West Ham United)

Rubin Colwill (West Ham)

You can find a complete list of the latest Cardiff City transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.