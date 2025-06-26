Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS Playoffs clash between Toronto and Portland Timbers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A five-game Major League Soccer homestand for Toronto will conclude on Saturday when they host the Portland Timbers at BMO Field for the first time since 2022.

On Wednesday the Reds collected their first point of this homestand, coming from behind to draw the New York Red Bulls 1-1, the same result that the Timbers had in their previous league outing versus the San Jose Earthquakes.

Match preview

While their winless run in MLS is now at four matches, Toronto were able to end a three-game losing streak in the competition earlier this week against New York.

Their midweek draw was the first time all season that the Reds had managed to avoid defeat in a league fixture after conceding the first goal of a game.

This upcoming encounter will be their 12th in the league at home this year, with Toronto scoring just one opening half goal at BMO Field domestically in 2025.

Robin Fraser’s men currently find themselves second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference, partly due to their poor form at BMO Field, losing a league-high seven home matches this year.

The Reds have netted a goal or fewer in each of their regular season encounters played at BMO Field this year, with five of their seven home defeats being by a single goal.

TFC have collected at least a point in six of their seven all-time meetings versus the Timbers in Toronto, winning four of their previous five matches against them at home.

For the sixth time in their previous seven Major League Soccer affairs Portland did not walk away empty-handed from their previous league game.

Although they have not lost a regular season contest all year when netting the opening goal, the Timbers have dropped six points when drawing first blood in 2025, the difference between fourth and first in the Western Conference right now.

Away from home, Phil Neville’s men are without a win in their previous three league encounters, finding the back of the net only once during that stretch

Seven times in the competition this season, we have seen the Timbers find the back of the net multiple times, and Portland have yet to lose when doing so in 2025, collecting maximum points on six of those occasions.

After 19 league contests played so far this year, the Timbers have picked up a total of 30 points, six more than they had at this same stage a season ago.

Portland have not won a regular-season affair played in Canada since a narrow 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place Stadium in April 2022.

Team News

In their midweek draw, Toronto were without Federico Bernardeschi, Henry Wingo, Nicksoen Gomis and Markus Cimermancic, who each had lower body problems, while Kobe Franklin was sidelined with a sore ankle.

A lower-body injury sent Jonathan Osorio home from the CONCACAF Gold Cup though he is unlikely to feature on Saturday for the Reds, while Richie Laryea and Deybi Flores are on international duty at that tournament with Canada and Honduras respectively.

Theo Corbeanu had the equalising goal for TFC against the Red Bulls, making the Canadian on loan from Spanish side Granada the joint leading goalscorer on the team domestically this year, alongside Bernardeschi (four goals).

Against the Quakes the last time out, the Timbers did not have Ariel Lassiter at their disposal due to a metacarpal fracture, Antony suffered a hamstring strain in that match and is questionable for Saturday, while Jonathan Rodriguez and Zac McGraw are doubtful because of a knee and back injury respectively.

First-choice goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau will miss this clash as he remains on international duty for Canada at the Gold Cup, though Finn Surman should be back after being called up to New Zealand during the international window.

Juan David Mosquera had the only Timbers goal on matchday 18 before the international break, the first of the 2025 domestic campaign for the 22-year-old Colombian fullback.

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Monlouis, Long, Stefanovic; Etienne, Longstaff, Coello, Dominguez, Spicer; Corbeanu, Brynhildsen

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Mosquera, Surman, Zuparic, Fory; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Da Costa, Kelsy; Mora

We say: Toronto 2-1 Portland Timbers

In four prior visits to BMO Field the Timbers have netted a goal or fewer and there seems to be something about that venue that slows them down, while we believe the Reds are due a break, having been so close in many home contests this season.

