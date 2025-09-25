Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Toronto and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With nothing left to play for in this Major League Soccer season, Toronto are likely to go through the motions in their final four games, one of which includes hosting Inter Miami at BMO Field on Saturday, September 27.

While Miami have already booked their spot in the MLS Cup playoffs, they are hunting down back-to-back Supporters’ Shields, which they are currently in prime position for.

Match preview

It has been eight years since Toronto claimed their first and only Supporters’ Shield, the same year they secured the MLS trophy, so the Reds will be disappointed at this season’s performance.

Much more was expected from the Canadian outfit, especially after Robin Fraser was hired as manager ahead of this season, largely based on his spell at the Colorado Rapids.

However, the Reds have performed dismally in the league this term, winning just five of their 30 MLS fixtures, a win percentage of just 17%.

Fraser has collected an average of 0.87 points per game, a far cry from the 1.34 average points per game he achieved while at the helm of the Rapids.

TFC have also been on a poor run of form that has seen them go eight games in a row without a victory, but in Fraser’s defence, the hosts were unbeaten in six of those matches.

Now, they have the unenviable task of hosting a high-flying Inter Miami, who clearly have set their sights on scooping first place in the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield along with it.

Javier Mascherano spoke to the media on Thursday morning and made it clear his intentions for the Herons, “If we can win the next five games that we have, that will be great, and we will have a chance to fight for the Supporters’ Shield.”

The visitors are not expected to slow down here, despite already securing a place in the playoffs, as they currently sit third in the East, five points behind Philadelphia Union, but with two games in hand.

With 64 goals scored this season, Inter boast the most efficient attack across both conferences, and you would not bet against them bagging another boatload on Saturday.

The Floridians are unbeaten across their last five head-to-heads with Toronto, losing only twice in their previous 12 meetings.

Interestingly, the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture was the only stalemate in their history against each other, which the visitors may want to rectify this weekend.

Judging by their dismantling of New York City FC on Thursday morning, it could be a long 90 minutes for the hosts on Saturday.

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

DDDDDD

Toronto form (all competitions):

DDDDDD

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

WDLWWW

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

WLLWWW

Team News

Fraser’s defensive line has been decimated by injuries, with Kevin Long (leg) joining long-term absentees Henry Wingo (thigh), Zane Monlouis (hip), and Nickseon Gomis (Achilles) in the treatment room.

Upfront, Toronto will be without Deandre Kerr, but the good news is that Jonathan Osorio and Djordje Mihailovic will be present, both of whom have a combined three goal contributions in their last three appearances.

Mascherano will be relieved that Telasco Segovia will be available again after serving a suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards, and he could slot back into midfield.

Fabrice Picault has also recovered from a quad strain, but he was an unused substitute in Inter’s 4-0 thrashing of New York City in midweek; however, David Ruiz and Allen Obando remain sidelined with hamstring strains.

The Herons’ main threat is the man of the moment, Lionel Messi, whose brace the last time out made it 24 goals in 23 games, taking him top of the league’s scoring charts.

The Argentine captain seems to be breaking records in the MLS, as he became the first player in the league’s history to notch up at least 35 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Messi also joined an elite club by registering eight multi-goal games, after scoring two or more times in eight of his last dozen appearances for the club.

With five more league games left to play, the little magician is bound to shatter that record and stand alone at the top of yet another accomplishment in football.

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Thompson, Rosted, Petretta, Laryea; Coello, Mihailovic, Cifuentes; Corbeanu, Osorio, Etienne

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Fray, Allen, Picart, Alba; De Paul, Busquets; Allende, Messi, Rodriguez; Suarez

We say: Toronto 0-2 Inter Miami

The Herons are in excellent form heading into this fixture, and have had the better of the hosts in the past.

Toronto have the worst attack at home in the MLS, with 12 goals in 15 games, which means making a dent against the visitors is unlikely.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



