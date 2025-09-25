[monks data]
Toronto FC
Major League Soccer
Sep 27, 2025 at 9.30pm UK
BMO Field
Inter Miami

Toronto
vs.
Inter Miami

Inter Miami lineup vs Toronto: Predicted XI for MLS clash as Messi eyes another record

By
Another MLS record for Messi? Predicted Inter Miami lineup vs Toronto
SportsMole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for their MLS battle against Toronto on Saturday.

Inter Miami continue their quest to finish top of the MLS Eastern Conference and scoop the Supporters’ Shield for a second consecutive season when they travel to BMO field for a clash with Toronto

Javier Mascherano will be tempted to go with an unchanged lineup, especially with his captain Lionel Messi picking up steam towards the end of the regular season with five goals and three assists in his last three outings. 

Messi can become the only player to register more than eight multi-goal appearances in the MLS, after already breaking the record for notching up a minimum of 35 goal contributions in two consecutive seasons. 

Noah Allen and Maximiliano Picart are sure to keep their places at the heart of Miami’s defence, while Ian Fray should start from right-back, especially after his goal against the Seattle Sounders recently. 

With a 4-2-3-1 formation to accommodate Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba may well feature at left back again. 

Mateo Silvetti should make way for Tadeo Allende on the right, while Baltasar Rodriguez’s goal against New York City should earn him a start here. 

Rodrigo de Paul and Sergio Busquets will be deployed in midfield, just behind the skipper, and Suarez will lead the line again. 

Unfortunately for Tomas Aviles, there may only be room for him on the bench this weekend, but he is available for selection again after serving his one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. 

Inter Miami possible starting lineup: 

Ustari; Fray, Allen, Picart, Alba; De Paul, Busquets; Allende, Messi, Rodriguez; Suarez

Written by
Byron David
