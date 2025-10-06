Sports Mole previews Thursday's Major League Soccer clash between Los Angeles FC and Toronto, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Los Angeles FC have their sights set on topping the Western Conference in the MLS but must win their remaining fixtures, starting with Toronto on Thursday, October 9.

The Canadian side are already out of the playoffs as they currently occupy 12th in the Eastern Conference, a staggering 22 points behind ninth.

Match preview

A string of five victories on the bounce has propelled LAFC to fourth place in the west, in line for grabbing top spot if the Vancouver Whitecaps and San Diego slip up.

Finishing top of the conference will be a fitting farewell to head coach Steve Cherundolo, who won the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in his first season with the club back in 2022.

While the latter is now impossible to win, the Black and Gold have already qualified for the playoffs, which means they have a realistic chance of sending Cherundolo off to Germany with another piece of silverware.

The California-based outfit are going about it the right way, keeping the momentum going with five wins on the bounce, part of a wider campaign that delivered just one defeat across their last 10 matches in all competitions.

The hosts have a positive record against TFC, winning three of their last four meetings, although those were all club friendlies.

In the MLS specifically, this will be the first clash between the clubs since 2018, but LAFC still hold the advantage in this competition because they are unbeaten in the only two historical head-to-heads.

Toronto are a long way from their glory days of 2017, when they grabbed both the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup under coach Greg Vanney.

Robin Fraser has since taken over as the club’s head coach, but he has not reached the levels that were expected of him when he was brought in from the Colorado Rapids.

No other club has drawn more MLS games this season than Toronto, with 14 across both conferences, a signal that they are difficult to beat but also easy to avoid defeat against.

The Reds have now put together a run of eight draws in a row and have failed to win a league match across their previous 10 outings.

With only three victories in their 16 away MLS dates this season, the visitors have a win percentage of just 19%.

Turning that around against a high-flying outfit seems unlikely, but the eight-time Canadian Championship winners are capable of avoiding defeat and denting LAFC’s hopes of reaching the summit of the Western Conference.

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

LWWWWW

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

DDDDDD

Team News

The home side will be without the same three players that missed out last week through injury, as Odin Holm (leg), Igor Jesus (left knee) and Aaron Long (left Achilles) are still battling their respective issues.

Cherundolo will be ecstatic that he can count on Nkosi Tafari in his backline, because the centre-half has not missed a minute across the last five outings for the Black and Gold.

Further up the field, Son Heung-min has been enjoying life in MLS, scoring eight goals in nine league appearances so far, with the blank last weekend bringing to an end a run of six games in a row in which the Korean found the back of the net.

Denis Bouanga is the other key player for the hosts, as the Gabonese is hot on Lionel Messi’s heels in the race for the Golden Boot with 24 goals, largely thanks to his nine goals in five consecutive appearances heading into this weekend’s fixture.

Fraser has a much longer injury list to contend with, as ​​Kevin Long (Leg), Henry Wingo (Thigh), Nickseon Gomis (Achilles), and Zane Monlouis (Hip) will not make the trip to the West Coast of the United States of America.

There is some good news for the travelling party in that Raoul Petretta can return to action after he had to sit out last week due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Djordje Mihailovic is the man that Toronto will look to for inspiration, as the midfielder has scored in back-to-back games for the Reds, after his transfer from the Colorado Rapids in August this year.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Hollingshead; Choiniere, Segura, Delgado; Tillman, Bouanga, Son

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Laryea, Rosted, Thompson, Petretta; Coello, Cifuentes, Osorio; Corbeanu, Etienne, Mihailovic

We say: Los Angeles FC 3-0 Toronto

The home side’s attacking abilities are undeniable, as they are one of the best across MLS. Despite their previous meetings with Toronto being long ago, LAFC can capitalise on form and the visitors’ poor record on their travels this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Los Angeles FC win with a probability of 59.26%. A draw has a probability of 21.4% and a win for Toronto has a probability of 19.3%. The most likely scoreline for a Los Angeles FC win is 2-1 with a probability of 9.95%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (9.66%) and 2-0 (9.58%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.03%), while for a Toronto win it is 1-2 (5.22%).

