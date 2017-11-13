Sweden boss dismisses Ibrahimovic tweet

Sweden boss Janne Andersson ignores a tweet from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to praise his side after they qualified for next summer's World Cup at Italy's expense.

Sweden boss Janne Andersson has described talk of a return to international football for Zlatan Ibrahimovic as "incredible" after watching his side progress past Italy in the World Cup playoffs.

On Monday night, Sweden registered a goalless draw in Milan to earn a 1-0 aggregate win and an hour after the full-time whistle, Ibrahimovic took to social media to say "We are Zweden", which could be interpreted as a hint at a possible comeback despite retiring in 2016.

However, Andersson preferred to praise his players after they kept back-to-back clean sheets against the Azzurri, who will miss their first World Cup in 60 years.

The 55-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "This is incredible! This player has just stopped to play with Sweden one year and a half ago and we are still here talking about him. Gosh, we need to talk about the great players we have in this team I believe.

"What I wanted to say was that this was the demonstration that our collective acted like this during the whole length of the play-offs. We have many heroes tonight. I am a bit moved but obviously very happy with the result."

Ibrahimovic has previously claimed that Sweden have been playing under less pressure since he opted to end his international career.