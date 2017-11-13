World Cup
Nov 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Italy
0-0
Sweden

Chiellini (9'), Barzagli (22'), Bernardeschi (92'), Immobile (92')
FT

Johansson (10'), Forsberg (29'), Lustig (65'), Kiese Thelin (69'), Olsen (94')

Sweden boss Janne Andersson dismisses Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweet

Sweden boss dismisses Ibrahimovic tweet
Sweden boss Janne Andersson ignores a tweet from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to praise his side after they qualified for next summer's World Cup at Italy's expense.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 11:11 UK

Sweden boss Janne Andersson has described talk of a return to international football for Zlatan Ibrahimovic as "incredible" after watching his side progress past Italy in the World Cup playoffs.

On Monday night, Sweden registered a goalless draw in Milan to earn a 1-0 aggregate win and an hour after the full-time whistle, Ibrahimovic took to social media to say "We are Zweden", which could be interpreted as a hint at a possible comeback despite retiring in 2016.

However, Andersson preferred to praise his players after they kept back-to-back clean sheets against the Azzurri, who will miss their first World Cup in 60 years.

The 55-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "This is incredible! This player has just stopped to play with Sweden one year and a half ago and we are still here talking about him. Gosh, we need to talk about the great players we have in this team I believe.

"What I wanted to say was that this was the demonstration that our collective acted like this during the whole length of the play-offs. We have many heroes tonight. I am a bit moved but obviously very happy with the result."

Ibrahimovic has previously claimed that Sweden have been playing under less pressure since he opted to end his international career.

Aaron Ramsey of Wales and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden during the international friendly on June 5, 2016
