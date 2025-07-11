Transfer roundup: Cresswell to Sunderland, Bizot to Villa

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Charlie Cresswell to Sunderland and Marco Bizot to Aston Villa.

Sunderland have reportedly set their sights on Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell this summer.

The 22-year-old has spent the majority of the summer so far on international duty with England at the Under-21s European Championships.

Cresswell was a key man at centre-back alongside Bayer Leverkusen's new signing Jarell Quansah as the Young Lions lifted the title.

The former Millwall loanee made the permanent switch from Leeds United to Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse during the summer of 2024 for £3.8m.

Now, according to Football Insider, Cresswell could be set for a high-profile move to the Premier League ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that newly-promoted Sunderland are eyeing up a switch for the youngster, who played 31 times in the French top flight during 2024-25.

It is understood that the Black Cats sent scouts to Slovakia to watch Cresswell at the Under-21s Euros and were impressed by the defender's performances.

With his stock rising over the past 12 months, it is believed that Sunderland would need to pay at least £7.6m for his signature.

Villa closing in on Martinez replacement?

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Aston Villa are preparing for a term in the Europa League after failing to reach the Champions League.

The Villans are set for major change in their goalkeeping department, with backup shot-stopper Robin Olsen already leaving the club.

There is also plenty of speculation surrounding the future of first-choice man Emiliano Martinez, who has been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea.

As a result, the Second City club are looking for an adequate replacement for the World Cup winner and have identified a target, as per The Mirror.

It is said that Unai Emery's troops are closing in on the signing of Brest goalkeeper Marco Brest on a permanent deal ahead of the Premier League's return.

A one-time Netherlands international, the 34-year-old is supposedly keen on a new challenge in the West Midlands after four seasons at Brest.

A deal could be completed over the weekend for Bizot, who kept 10 clean sheets across 32 Ligue 1 appearances during 2024-25.

Newcastle crank up efforts to sign goalkeeper?

Staying in between the sticks, Champions League-competing Newcastle United are also searching for long-term options in net.

According to The Chronicle, the Magpies are 'cranking up' their efforts to bring Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to St James' Park.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a marvellous campaign for Scott Parker's troops last season in the Championship, keeping 27 clean sheets across 38 matches.

Given his potential to develop into England's first-choice man of the future, Burnley are said to be holding out for a fee of £40m.

Newcastle's initial offer reportedly came in at £27m, although the Clarets' wishes could be met by adding certain performance-related add-ons.