Transfer roundup: Cresswell to Sunderland, Bizot to Villa

Sunderland have reportedly set their sights on Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell this summer.
The 22-year-old has spent the majority of the summer so far on international duty with England at the Under-21s European Championships.
Cresswell was a key man at centre-back alongside Bayer Leverkusen's new signing Jarell Quansah as the Young Lions lifted the title.
The former Millwall loanee made the permanent switch from Leeds United to Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse during the summer of 2024 for £3.8m.
Now, according to Football Insider, Cresswell could be set for a high-profile move to the Premier League ahead of the new campaign.
The report claims that newly-promoted Sunderland are eyeing up a switch for the youngster, who played 31 times in the French top flight during 2024-25.
It is understood that the Black Cats sent scouts to Slovakia to watch Cresswell at the Under-21s Euros and were impressed by the defender's performances.
With his stock rising over the past 12 months, it is believed that Sunderland would need to pay at least £7.6m for his signature.
Villa closing in on Martinez replacement?
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Aston Villa are preparing for a term in the Europa League after failing to reach the Champions League.
The Villans are set for major change in their goalkeeping department, with backup shot-stopper Robin Olsen already leaving the club.
There is also plenty of speculation surrounding the future of first-choice man Emiliano Martinez, who has been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea.
As a result, the Second City club are looking for an adequate replacement for the World Cup winner and have identified a target, as per The Mirror.
It is said that Unai Emery's troops are closing in on the signing of Brest goalkeeper Marco Brest on a permanent deal ahead of the Premier League's return.
A one-time Netherlands international, the 34-year-old is supposedly keen on a new challenge in the West Midlands after four seasons at Brest.
A deal could be completed over the weekend for Bizot, who kept 10 clean sheets across 32 Ligue 1 appearances during 2024-25.
Newcastle crank up efforts to sign goalkeeper?
Staying in between the sticks, Champions League-competing Newcastle United are also searching for long-term options in net.
According to The Chronicle, the Magpies are 'cranking up' their efforts to bring Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to St James' Park.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a marvellous campaign for Scott Parker's troops last season in the Championship, keeping 27 clean sheets across 38 matches.
Given his potential to develop into England's first-choice man of the future, Burnley are said to be holding out for a fee of £40m.
Newcastle's initial offer reportedly came in at £27m, although the Clarets' wishes could be met by adding certain performance-related add-ons.