Transfer roundup: Adingra to Sunderland, Arias to Wolves

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Simon Adingra to Sunderland and Jhon Arias to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sunderland have reportedly moved a step closer to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra.

The 23-year-old experienced a modest campaign in the Premier League last term for the Seagulls, scoring two goals and providing two assists across 29 appearances

Since making the permanent switch from Danish side Nordsjaelland during the summer of 2022, Adingra has played 73 matches for Brighton, scoring 12 goals.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Ivorian is set for a switch across Premier League battlelines ahead of the new term.

The report claims that newly-promoted Sunderland are moving towards the capture of the 23-year-old on a permanent deal.

It is understood that Adingra travelled to the North-East club on Wednesday afternoon with an agreement in place between the two clubs.

The attacker is supposedly set to complete a medical with the Black Cats on Thursday (July 10) ahead of a transfer to Regis Le Bris's ranks.

Wolves make move for South American star?

Staying in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to move into the top half of the standings under the tutelage of Vitor Pereira.

Losing Matheus Cunha to Manchester United at the beginning of the summer, the Black Country club are now on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

As per Brazilian outlet Globo via Fichajes, Wolves are aiming to recruit one of South America's top talents ahead of the new term.

The report states that Pereira's men are interested in the signing of Fluminense and Colombia attacker Jhon Arias following his impressive summer.

The 27-year-old was a star performer at the Club World Cup, scoring and assisting during the victory over Ulsan HD on June 22.

Fluminense progressed into the semi-finals of the revamped competition before losing to Premier League giants Chelsea due to a Joao Pedro brace.

It is believed that Wolves have submitted an offer of £25.8m for the services of the 31-time international and now await a response.

Everton planning Championship raid?

Another name who could be involved in the 2025-26 Premier League season comes in the form of an England Under-21 international.

Hayden Hackney played in four of the Young Lions' six matches at this summer's European Championships as Lee Carsley's side won the title.

According to Sky Sports News, Premier League outfit Everton are keen on bringing Hackney of Middlesbrough to Merseyside this summer.

The Toffees have reportedly been making checks on the availability and price of the 23-year-old ahead of a potential swoop for his signature.

Hackney played 43 matches for Boro in the Championship last season, netting five times and providing three assists from a deep-lying midfield role.