Sunderland are reportedly preparing to swoop for a top-class striker during the upcoming January transfer window.

Sunderland are reportedly prepared to sign a striker during the upcoming January transfer window.

In the space of the last decade, the Black Cats have spent time wallowing down in the lower reaches of League One, a far cry from their best.

However, Regis Le Bris's troops have recently returned to the Premier League, where they have enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign.

The North-East club sent shockwaves through the division on Saturday afternoon when they secured a last-gasp victory at Chelsea.

Following a standout success at Stamford Bridge, Sunderland are now sitting in fourth spot in the Premier League table with 17 points from nine matches.

Sunderland to target striker signing?

According to TBR Football, Sunderland have already devised their transfer strategy ahead of the all-important transfer window in January.

The report claims that the Black Cats are keen on securing the services of a new striker before the second half of the 2025-26 season.

It is understood that Le Bris's men are scouring the market for a top-class, quality option at the top end of the pitch to improve their firepower.

Wilson Isidor has bagged four goals in the league to date, although no other Sunderland player has netted more than once in the Premier League.

As a result, the North-East outfit are supposedly in the market for an excellent forward option who can ease the burden on the Frenchman.

Sunderland's summer business

Following their excellent start to the term, it can be argued that Sunderland's head of recruitment deserves a set of keys to the city at this point.

Sunderland invested heavily over the summer, spending a combined £163m on 15 new arrivals to bolster their survival chances.

The majority of the fresh faces have hit the ground running, with the likes of Nordi Mukiele and Granit Xhaka representing real standouts of the bunch.