Team News: Sunderland vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Aston Villa.

With survival the goal for Sunderland, they will hope to beat visitors Aston Villa in their fourth match of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday at Villa Park.

The seventh-placed hosts increased their points tally to seven when they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace last weekend, while Villa picked up their second point of the season when they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Everton on September 13, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


SUNDERLAND vs. ASTON VILLA

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Achilles), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Luke O'Nien (shoulder), Ajibola Afolarin Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (thigh), Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia Robledo (undisclosed)

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Ross Barkley (personal)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Bogarde, Kamara; Guessand, Elliott, Rogers; Watkins

Written by
Lewis Nolan
