With survival the goal for Sunderland, they will hope to beat visitors Aston Villa in their fourth match of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday at Villa Park.
The seventh-placed hosts increased their points tally to seven when they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace last weekend, while Villa picked up their second point of the season when they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Everton on September 13, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
SUNDERLAND vs. ASTON VILLA
SUNDERLAND
Out: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Achilles), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Luke O'Nien (shoulder), Ajibola Afolarin Alese (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra
ASTON VILLA
Out: Amadou Onana (thigh), Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia Robledo (undisclosed)
Doubtful: Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Ross Barkley (personal)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Bogarde, Kamara; Guessand, Elliott, Rogers; Watkins
