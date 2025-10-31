[monks data]
Sunderland
Premier League | Gameweek 10
Nov 3, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Sunderland
vs.
Everton

Team News: Sunderland vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Everton.

Clashing in the Premier League for the first time since 2017 - when Jordan Pickford was still in red and white - Sunderland and Everton meet at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening.

The Black Cats upset Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while the Toffees were slain 3-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


SUNDERLAND vs. EVERTON

SUNDERLAND

Out: Aji Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romain Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (concussion), Dan Neil (concussion), Simon Adingra (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot/groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Written by
Ben Knapton
