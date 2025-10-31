Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Everton.

Clashing in the Premier League for the first time since 2017 - when Jordan Pickford was still in red and white - Sunderland and Everton meet at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening.

The Black Cats upset Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while the Toffees were slain 3-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Aji Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romain Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (concussion), Dan Neil (concussion), Simon Adingra (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot/groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

