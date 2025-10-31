Clashing in the Premier League for the first time since 2017 - when Jordan Pickford was still in red and white - Sunderland and Everton meet at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening.
The Black Cats upset Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while the Toffees were slain 3-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
SUNDERLAND vs. EVERTON
SUNDERLAND
Out: Aji Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romain Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin)
Doubtful: Omar Alderete (concussion), Dan Neil (concussion), Simon Adingra (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot/groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry
