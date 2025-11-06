Xhaka to haunt Arteta? Predicted Sunderland XI vs. Arsenal

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka faces an emotional Premier League reunion when Arsenal visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Switzerland international played 225 times for the Gunners in the competition, including 113 under Mikel Arteta - 113 more than he was expected to after his infamous 2019 meltdown.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Xhaka is a Bundesliga Invincible, adored by Arsenal supporters and already a fan favourite at Sunderland, whom he equalised for in their 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night.

Xhaka ought to don the captain's armband in an unchanged XI for the newly-promoted side, lining up alongside Noah Sadiki in Regis Le Bris's two-man midfield.

The Sunderland boss resisted the urge to bring Chemsdine Talbi into the XI against Everton following his winner against Chelsea, so the trio of Wilson Isidor, Enzo Le Fee and Bertrand Traore will likely remain untouched.

The same goes for the five-man backline of Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard, the latter of whom came through the Arsenal academy but never made a competitive first-team appearance for the Gunners.

Aji Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Achilles) and Habib Diarra (groin) are all out of this match through injury, while Omar Alderete remains doubtful due to lingering effects of a concussion.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info