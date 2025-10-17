Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers, still searching for their first top-flight win of the season, travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Old Gold had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brighton before the international break, while the Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Manchester United last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Reinildo Mandava (suspended), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (muscle), Noah Sadiki (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra

WOLVES

Out: Matt Doherty (wrist), Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: Toti Gomes (illness), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness), Hwang Hee-chan (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang

