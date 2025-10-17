Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers, still searching for their first top-flight win of the season, travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.
The Old Gold had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brighton before the international break, while the Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Manchester United last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
SUNDERLAND vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
SUNDERLAND
Out: Reinildo Mandava (suspended), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)
Doubtful: Omar Alderete (muscle), Noah Sadiki (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra
WOLVES
Out: Matt Doherty (wrist), Leon Chiwome (knee)
Doubtful: Toti Gomes (illness), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness), Hwang Hee-chan (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang
