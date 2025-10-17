[monks data]
Sunderland
Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 18, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Wolves logo

Sunderland
vs.
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Team News: Sunderland vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers, still searching for their first top-flight win of the season, travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Old Gold had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brighton before the international break, while the Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Manchester United last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


SUNDERLAND vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle in Championship playoff final in May 2025.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Reinildo Mandava (suspended), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (muscle), Noah Sadiki (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra

WOLVES

Out: Matt Doherty (wrist), Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: Toti Gomes (illness), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness), Hwang Hee-chan (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang

ID:583622:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3299:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Aji Alese Dennis Cirkin Habib Diarra Hwang Hee-chan Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Leo Hjelde Leon Chiwome Matt Doherty Noah Sadiki Omar Alderete Reinildo Mandava Romaine Mundle Toti Gomes Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!