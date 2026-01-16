Premier League Gameweek 22
Team News: Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sunderland welcome Crystal Palace to the Stadium of Light for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles, and FA Cup holders, suffered a shock 2-1 third-round defeat to non-league Macclesfield last weekend, while the Black Cats beat Everton on penalties last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

 

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Daniel Munoz (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Jefferson Lerma (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Johnson, Pino; Mateta

