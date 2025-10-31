Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Monday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Everton.

Sunderland will be aiming to continue their excellent start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign when they welcome Everton to the Stadium of Light on Monday night.

The Black Cats are currently fourth in the Premier League table, boasting 17 points from their first nine matches, while Everton are 14th in the division on 11 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Everton kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Sunderland vs. Everton being played?

The match will take place at Sunderland's home ground, the Stadium of Light.

This will be the first meeting between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light since September 2016, when the Toffees recorded a 3-0 victory over the Black Cats.

Sunderland's last home success over Everton, meanwhile, came in May 2016.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Stadium of Light will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Sunderland vs. Everton: What's the story?

Sunderland have had a brilliant start to the campaign, boasting a record of five wins, two draws and two defeats from their nine matches to collect 17 points, which has left them in fourth.

The promoted outfit are only one point off second-placed Bournemouth, and their success this season has been built on a strong defence, only conceding seven times in their nine games.

The hosts will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but Everton had a disappointing result last time out, suffering a 3-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

David Moyes' side have dropped down to 14th spot in the table, only managing to win one of their last seven matches in all competitions, losing their last two in the league to Manchester City and Tottenham.

