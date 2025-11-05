Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Arsenal.

After easing past Slavia Prague in the Champions League, Arsenal will turn their focus back to their Premier League title bid for Saturday's away meeting with newly-promoted Sunderland.

Mikel Arteta's side currently enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the table, while the Black Cats are flying high in fourth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight fixture.

What time does Sunderland vs. Arsenal kick off?

The game will get underway at 5:30pm (UK time) on Saturday evening.

Where is Sunderland vs. Arsenal being played?

The match will be held at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, which can hold up to 49,000.

This will be Arsenal's first trip to the Stadium of Light since Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud netted braces in a 4-1 victory in October 2016.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

For UK viewers, Arsenal's away clash with Sunderland will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Streaming

Sky customers can watch the game on the Sky Sports app or on Sky Go, while you can also view the match by purchasing a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day from 10:50pm on Saturday, while the package will be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm. Alternatively, highlights should be accessible on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube page and on the Sky Sports app.

What is at stake for Sunderland vs. Arsenal?

Sunderland have exceeded expectations in the opening few months of their first Premier League campaign since 2016-17, having won five, drawn three and lost two of their 10 league matches.

Regis Le Bris's side have avoided defeat in all five of their Premier League home matches this season, and now face a tough task to maintain that record against a confident Arsenal side.

As for Arsenal, they will be looking to produce another strong defensive display after keeping clean sheets in each of their last eight competitive matches.

The Gunners will surely be the heavy favourites to pick up all three points, having won 10 consecutive matches since they drew with Manchester City on September 21.



Ben Sully Written by

