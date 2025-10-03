Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Stuttgart and Heidenheim, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stuttgart's quest for Champions League qualification continues on Sunday when they face Bundesliga strugglers Heidenheim at MHPArena.

The fifth-placed hosts have nine points and won 2-1 against FC Koln on September 28, while the 17th-placed visitors are second last with just three points, though they did beat Augsburg 2-1 on September 27.

Match preview

Stuttgart created little from open play against FC Koln given 70% of their xG total (1.87) originated from dead-ball situations.

Die Roten were unable to build on their victory when they faced Basel in the Europa League on Thursday, losing 2-0 and failing to score for the first time in their nine games this season.

Sebastian Hoeness's side have proved vulnerable in the opening and closing stages of matches, with each of the last nine goals they have conceded occurring before the first 10 minutes or after the 80th minute.

Stuttgart's recent form has been strong considering they emerged as winners in the three fixtures prior to their defeat against Basel, scoring six times while conceding just twice.

Hoeness has overseen three consecutive victories at MHPArena, as many wins at home as they had managed in their previous eight at the stadium.

The narrow nature of Heidenheim's victory against Augsburg belies the dominance they displayed considering the only big chance they faced was their opponents consolation goal in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Manager Frank Schmidt will be concerned that his players have scored just four times in the league in 2025-26, with the squad registering 84 touches inside the box, the fewest of any club in the top flight.

Sunday will be the ninth competitive meeting between Heidenheim and Stuttgart, and the teams have each won three times, though Schmidt's side did lose 3-1 at home in December 2024.

The hosts' triumph against Augsburg ended a streak of four consecutive defeats, a period in which they conceded nine goals, including two when they faced newly-promoted Hamburger SV on September 20.

While a loss on the weekend would be their third in a row away from home, they did get the better of opponents in four of their final five matches on the road in 2024-25.

Team News

Of those ruled out, Stuttgart will perhaps miss forward Deniz Undav the most considering he started 20 times in the league last term, though Hoeness will still be able to select striker Ermedin Demirovic.

Angelo Stiller featured from the start in 32 of the hosts' 34 Bundesliga games last term, and the midfielder's place in the XI can be taken for granted.

Finn Jeltsch may have challenged for a starting spot in central defence, but his groin injury means Luca Jaquez and Julian Chabot will likely be chosen to play together.

Heidenheim's season has been disrupted by a number of injuries, with defenders Thomas Keller and Leart Paqarada both set to miss out.

Expect to see a back four consisting of Haktab Omar Traore, Patrick Mainka, Tim Siersleben and Jonas Fohrenbach.

Striker Marvin Pieringer is also sidelined, and his absence could lead to a start for Mikkel Kaufmann up front.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Jaquez, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Tomas, El Khannouss, Lewling; Demirovic

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Niehues, Dorsch; Conteh, Kaufmann, Ibrahimovic

We say: Stuttgart 2-0 Heidenheim

Stuttgart's defeat against Basel should not diminish their improved performances of late, and they should be seen as favourites on the weekend.

Heidenheim have been poor at both ends of the pitch this season, and though they won last time out, it is difficult to see them leaving MHPArena with any points if they concede first.

