[monks data]
Stuttgart
Bundesliga | Gameweek 6
Oct 5, 2025 at 2.30pm UK
 
Heidenheim

Stuttgart
vs.
Heidenheim

Preview: Stuttgart vs Heidenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Stuttgart vs Heidenheim - prediction, team news, lineups
© osnapix / Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Stuttgart and Heidenheim, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stuttgart's quest for Champions League qualification continues on Sunday when they face Bundesliga strugglers Heidenheim at MHPArena.

The fifth-placed hosts have nine points and won 2-1 against FC Koln on September 28, while the 17th-placed visitors are second last with just three points, though they did beat Augsburg 2-1 on September 27.


Match preview

Stuttgart created little from open play against FC Koln given 70% of their xG total (1.87) originated from dead-ball situations.

Die Roten were unable to build on their victory when they faced Basel in the Europa League on Thursday, losing 2-0 and failing to score for the first time in their nine games this season.

Sebastian Hoeness's side have proved vulnerable in the opening and closing stages of matches, with each of the last nine goals they have conceded occurring before the first 10 minutes or after the 80th minute.

Stuttgart's recent form has been strong considering they emerged as winners in the three fixtures prior to their defeat against Basel, scoring six times while conceding just twice.

Hoeness has overseen three consecutive victories at MHPArena, as many wins at home as they had managed in their previous eight at the stadium.

Heidenheim manager Frank Schmidt after his side's game against Stuttgart, on April 25, 2025

The narrow nature of Heidenheim's victory against Augsburg belies the dominance they displayed considering the only big chance they faced was their opponents consolation goal in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Manager Frank Schmidt will be concerned that his players have scored just four times in the league in 2025-26, with the squad registering 84 touches inside the box, the fewest of any club in the top flight.

Sunday will be the ninth competitive meeting between Heidenheim and Stuttgart, and the teams have each won three times, though Schmidt's side did lose 3-1 at home in December 2024.

The hosts' triumph against Augsburg ended a streak of four consecutive defeats, a period in which they conceded nine goals, including two when they faced newly-promoted Hamburger SV on September 20.

While a loss on the weekend would be their third in a row away from home, they did get the better of opponents in four of their final five matches on the road in 2024-25.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:



  • L

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • W


Stuttgart form (all competitions):



  • W

  • L

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W


Heidenheim Bundesliga form:



  • L

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • W


Heidenheim form (all competitions):



  • W

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • L

  • W



Team News

Finn Jeltsch of Stuttgart goes off with an injury on September 25, 2025

Of those ruled out, Stuttgart will perhaps miss forward Deniz Undav the most considering he started 20 times in the league last term, though Hoeness will still be able to select striker Ermedin Demirovic.

Angelo Stiller featured from the start in 32 of the hosts' 34 Bundesliga games last term, and the midfielder's place in the XI can be taken for granted.

Finn Jeltsch may have challenged for a starting spot in central defence, but his groin injury means Luca Jaquez and Julian Chabot will likely be chosen to play together.

Heidenheim's season has been disrupted by a number of injuries, with defenders Thomas Keller and Leart Paqarada both set to miss out.

Expect to see a back four consisting of Haktab Omar Traore, Patrick Mainka, Tim Siersleben and Jonas Fohrenbach.

Striker Marvin Pieringer is also sidelined, and his absence could lead to a start for Mikkel Kaufmann up front.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Jaquez, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Tomas, El Khannouss, Lewling; Demirovic

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Niehues, Dorsch; Conteh, Kaufmann, Ibrahimovic


SM words green background

We say: Stuttgart 2-0 Heidenheim


 

Stuttgart's defeat against Basel should not diminish their improved performances of late, and they should be seen as favourites on the weekend.

Heidenheim have been poor at both ends of the pitch this season, and though they won last time out, it is difficult to see them leaving MHPArena with any points if they concede first.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582920:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect9683:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Deniz Undav Ermedin Demirovic Finn Jeltsch Frank Schmidt Jonas Fohrenbach Julian Chabot Leart Paqarada Luca Jaquez Marvin Pieringer Mikkel Kaufmann Patrick Mainka Sebastian Hoeness Thomas Keller Tim Siersleben Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!