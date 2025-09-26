Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between FC Koln and Stuttgart, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

RheinEnergieStadion will be the backdrop for a surprising six-pointer in the Bundesliga's race for Europe when FC Koln host Stuttgart on Sunday.

The Billy Goats will be looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Die Roten will be aiming to make it three wins on the bounce.

Match preview

Koln earned promotion to the top flight in 2024-25 after winning the 2.Bundesliga, and though Lukas Kwasniok - who was appointed in the summer - will be prioritising survival, their strong start has fans looking upwards.

The Billy Goats kicked off their league campaign with back-to-back wins, including a 4-1 thrashing of Freiburg on August 31, a game in which they took a four-goal lead before conceding a consolation strike late on.

Notably, that win was the only game that Sunday's hosts have played on their own turf since their campaign kicked off with August 17's DFB Pokal clash against Jahn Regensburg, and the home supporters will be hoping to see their team repeat the success against Stuttgart.

Most recently, Kwasniok's side were beaten 3-1 by RB Leipzig on Saturday, a game in which the Champions League regulars scored three times before the interval to secure the victory - and Koln's first loss of the season.

Defeat at the weekend saw the Billy Goats drop down to fourth in the table, where their tally of seven points has them just two shy of Die Rotten Bullen in third and three behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Inversely, Koln are just one point ahead of a chasing pack of five teams including their opponents, and only another triumph can guarantee that they remain in the top half, but considering that Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich are the only clubs that have scored more often in 2025-26, the hosts will be feeling confident.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart managed a mid-table finish last season, but while they have made a mixed start to this term's Bundesliga campaign, a spot in the top four is within their reach this weekend.

Die Roten began 2025-26 by losing 2-1 in the Super Cup to Bayern before tasting defeat by the same scoreline in their first top-flight clash, though they have since responded with five wins from their last six games across all competitions.

On Thursday, Hoeness's men followed up their 2-0 domestic victory over St. Pauli by beating La Liga's Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League's league phase, with Leicester City loanee Bilal El Khanouss playing a starring role in both triumphs.

That league win brought Stuttgart up to eighth in the table, and their six-point total has them just one point behind their fourth-placed opponents and three behind Leipzig.

Hoping to continue their excellent form on Sunday, the visitors will take heart from their strong travelling record that features seven victories, one draw and only two defeats since the start of April.

Team News

Koln will be without centre-backs Rav van den Berg - who is dealing with a shoulder injury - and Luca Kilian, who continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament tear he suffered back in March 2024.

In their absence, Kwasniok should line up with Joel Schmied and Timo Hubers at the heart of his defence once again this weekend.

As for Stuttgart, they are without a number of players in the forward line, including centre-forward Deniz Undav due to a medial collateral ligament injury, while left-winger Justin Diehl and right-winger Silas are both sidelined with respective muscle and ankle injuries.

With that in mind, Ermedin Demirovic should start up top, supported by Tiago Tomas and Jamie Leweling from out wide, and Bilal El Khannous from an attacking midfield position.

At the opposite end of the pitch, 19-year-old centre-back Finn Jeltsch picked up a groin injury against Celta, while right-sided defender Leonidas Stergiou is out with a foot injury, and neither are expected back in action until next month.

As a result, Julian Chabot could be partnered at centre-half by Luca Jaquez this weekend, with Lorenz Assignon and Maximilian Mittelstadt operating at full-back.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Schmied, Hubers, Krauss; Johannesson, Martel, Kaminski; Waldschmidt, Thielmann, Bulter

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Jaquez, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Andres, Stiller; Tomas, El Khannouss, Leweling; Demirovic

We say: FC Koln 2-2 Stuttgart

Koln may be a promoted team, but they are amongst the top scorers in the Bundesliga this term, and they could net more than once this weekend.

Additionally, while Stuttgart are in strong form ahead of this clash, they have a habit of conceding late goals, and may have to settle for a point on Sunday.

