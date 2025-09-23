Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Stuttgart and Celta Vigo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

VfB Stuttgart welcome Celta Vigo to the MHPArena this Thursday night as both clubs kick off their UEFA Europa League campaigns.

The Swabians are preparing to compete in back-to-back UEFA tournaments for the first time in nearly 15 years, while their Spanish opponents return to European football for the first time since 2016-17.

Match preview

Stuttgart rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest clubs on the continent last season, participating in the Champions League against the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bundesliga side struggled to match themselves against elite opposition, winning just three of their eight league phase matches. With that in mind, the Swabians will welcome a step down to the Europa League – a competition in which they will be expected to reach the knockout stages.

Sebastian Hoeness, who oversaw a DFB Pokal-winning season last term, has endured a mixed start to the new campaign. Stuttgart lost their first two competitive games, but the team have since bounced back with three wins from four across all competitions.

The Swabians will be buoyed by their 2-0 victory over St Pauli last weekend, as it not only underlines their goalscoring abilities but also their defensive strengths.

The big concern for Stuttgart is their record against Spanish opposition in Europe. The German outfit have lost nine of their last 15 games against clubs from Spain, winning just two such fixtures.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, return to Europe for the first time in nine years. The Spaniards sealed their continental return after finishing seventh in La Liga last season – their best league finish in nearly a decade.

The Sky Blues are not regulars on the European stage, but whenever they compete on the continent, they tend to give a very good account of themselves.

Their last such run saw them reach the Europa League semi-final in 2017, narrowly losing to Manchester United.

During the 2000s, the club also reached two UEFA Cup quarter-finals and a round-of-16 run in the Champions League – one which ended with an aggregate loss to Arsenal.

Despite their impressive European pedigree, Celta Vigo enter Thursday’s fixture on the back of a woeful start to the season. The Spanish outfit are yet to win a competitive match, while their last five La Liga outings have all ended in 1-1 draws.

Claudio Giraldez and his men are gearing up for the possibility of a relegation battle this season. Nevertheless, they will be looking to give a good showing in the Europa League – starting with the trip to Stuttgart.

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

L L W W L W

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

L D D D D D

















Team News

Ermedin Demirovic will lead the attack for Stuttgart, with the player looking to score or assist in four straight games for club and country.

Deniz Undav remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Leonidas Stergiou misses out with an ankle problem.

Chema Andres replaced Atakan Karazor in the starting line up for the clash with St Pauli last weekend. The 20-year-old could keep his place after delivering a solid performance during their 2-0 win.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Leonidas Stergiou, Pascal Stenzel and Yannik Keitel have not been named in Stuttgart's Europa League squad.

Celta Vigo will be relying on the experience of Iago Aspas. The 38-year-old was part of the Sky Blues side which reached the Europa League semi-final in 2016, and he will be looking to become the sixth oldest goalscorer in the competition.

The La Liga side are expected to be without Marcos Alonso (knee) and Williot Swedberg (ankle) for the trip to Germany.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup: Nubel; Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Chema, Stiller; Tomas, El Khannouss, Leweling; Demirovic

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup: Radu; Rodriguez, Dominguez, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Sotelo, Mingueza; Aspas, Iglesias, Zaragoza

We say: Stuttgart 2-1 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have endured five straight 1-1 draws – a sixth such result would be rather unprecedented.

We are not expecting a repeat of that scoreline, with Stuttgart playing well in recent games – especially at home. Bearing everything in mind, we are backing the hosts to prevail by a single goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



