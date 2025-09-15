Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior hits out at the French club's fans who condemned the announcement of Emanuel Emegha's future transfer to Chelsea.

Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior has admitted that Emanuel Emegha has been left "devastated" by the reaction of the club's supporters to his future transfer to Chelsea.

On Sunday, Strasbourg earned a 1-0 victory over Le Havre to move onto nine points from their opening four games in this season's Ligue 1.

However, after the game, much of the attention was on the banner that was unveiled by Strasbourg's fans after it was revealed last week that Emegha had agreed to sign for Chelsea in 2026.

The banner in question read: 'Emegha, BlueCo pawn. After changing your shirt, give back your armband.'

Despite their upturn in fortunes under BlueCo, a section of Strasbourg fans have regularly hit out at the club's ownership, a consequence of the perception that they are effectively Chelsea's feeder club.

Rosenior criticises Strasbourg fans, takes firm Emegha stance

After Sunday's game, Rosenior launched a passionate defence of the Dutchman, insisting that the 22-year-old will remain as the club's captain for the rest of the season.

Rosenior said: "What was said between me and my captain will remain private. What I will say is that he was devastated.

"He’s a player who arrived here more than two years ago. He’s grown, he’s given everything to this club. He was exceptional. He was one of the best players in the league last season, sprinting every game for the team, for the club. I was proud to name him captain.

‘And he’s being booed by a minority of spectators. I promised when I arrived at this club that I, my staff, the players, everyone associated with the club would make this region proud.

"I kept my word. I stayed true to my promises. And the players remained true to the values ​​of this region of Alsace: hard work, determination, courage. And Emanuel Emegha embodies them.

"The reason Emanuel Emegha is joining Chelsea next season is because he’s a world-class young player who attracted maybe 10 or 15 of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer.

"The fans who booed Emanuel Emegha today wouldn’t even have had the chance to do so, because he could have already been at another club. He decided to spend one more year at Strasbourg, to continue with the same passion, values, and intensity as last year, and then pursue his career elsewhere. We have to respect our players.

"I know what the consequences will be for Emanuel Emegha. First, he will be captain until he leaves the club. Second, he will get back into shape [after injury]. He will respond appropriately and be absolutely exceptional for this team again. That’s how it will be. Those are the consequences for Emanuel Emegha.

"This young man is going to have an exceptional career thanks to his excellent mentality. Now, I’m sorry. One more thing and I’ll stop talking about this. We are living in a truly incredible moment, an incredible moment. I really feel like there is a group of people at the club who want to see us fail, who want to see us lose rather than win. That’s why I’m so upset, that’s why I’m so angry."

"I’m upset, but also proud of my young team for so long. I support them and I always will. My team and I don’t worry about playing politics. I’m telling the truth. I’m proud of the work we’ve done. We will continue to fight for this jersey as long as I am here."

A turning point or fuel to the fire?

Todd Boehly - a co-owner of Chelsea and Strasbourg - has suggested in the past that he values longevity when attempting to achieve success.

As such, Rosenior will feel safe in his position in the dugout regardless of the reaction that may come from some Strasbourg supporters when they travel to Paris FC next week or in their following home fixture versus Marseille.

Rosenior possesses a record of 22 wins, 11 draws and 10 defeats at Strasbourg, guiding the club to a seventh-placed Ligue 1 finish last season and into the Conference League, where they are one of the favourites.

The view of the Strasbourg fans stems from as many as eight players with links to Chelsea being part of the club's squad, either in the present or for the future.

However, it is a model that is currently bringing results on and off the pitch, and BlueCo will not change their vision while that continues.