Preview: St Mirren vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

St Mirren welcome Falkirk to the SMiSA Stadium on Saturday afternoon for round 22 of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Saints fell to a 2-0 defeat at Motherwell last weekend, while the Bairns beat Aberdeen 1-0 at Falkirk Stadium.

Match preview

Saturday's loss to Motherwell made it consecutive league defeats for St Mirren, who currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership table with 18 points from 19 matches.

Stephen Robinson's side have struggled massively in front of goal this season, scoring just 16 times, the fewest of any team in the division.

The Saints have mainly suffered on their travels and have won only one game away from home this season, a 2-1 victory against this weekend's visitors on September 13.

Despite that result, the home side have mainly struggled against Falkirk in recent encounters, winning only two of the previous 16 matches between the sides.

After back-to-back promotions, Falkirk are coping well with their first Premiership campaign in 15 years, last being relegated from the division in 2010.

Following their win against Aberdeen on Saturday, John McGlynn's side moved up to sixth in the table and into the Championship Group.

Twenty-one-year-old Filip Lissah scored the winning goal, his first strike for the club since joining on loan from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

Falkirk will also not be fazed by returning to the road, having won more matches away from home than at the Falkirk Stadium this season.

Having played a game fewer than both Dundee United and Aberdeen below them, Falkirk will be hoping to extend the gap to their nearest challengers and firmly cement their place in the top six on Saturday afternoon.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

D

W

W

D

L

L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

L

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

D

L

L

W

L

W

Team News

Last week, St Mirren boss Robinson told the media that Jonah Ayunga (hamstring) and Mark O'Hara would both be out for numerous months having picked up injuries against Rangers and in training respectively.

The hosts will also be without Keanu Baccus, who was ruled out for a significant period due to a hamstring injury in December.

Falkirk have welcomed a handful of players back from injury in recent week but will still be without a quartet for Saturday afternoon.

Tom Lang (foot), Ross MacIver (ankle), Lewis Neilson (ankle) and Gary Oliver (hamstring) are all recovering from long-term injuries and have not played for over a month.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, McMenamin, Gogic, John; N'Lundulu, Mandron

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Allan, Henderson, McCann; Tait, Spencer, Yeats; Wilson, Miller, Stewart

We say: St Mirren 1-2 Falkirk

Falkirk are definitely the team in the ascendancy prior to this fixture and it would be no surprise if that continued.

Having been strong away from home, especially against sides below them in the table, McGlynn's side will be looking to dump further misery on St Mirren and move within four points of fifth place Hibernian.

