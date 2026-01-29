Preview: St Mirren vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Jan 2026 17:08

St Mirren and Dundee, separated by just three points and one place in the Scottish Premiership, will come head-to-head on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are 10th in the table with 19 points from 22 games, while the visitors are 23rd in the standings with 22 points from 23 fixtures.

Match preview

St Mirren finished in the top half of the Scottish Premiership table in each of the last three seasons, placing sixth in 2022-23, fifth in 2023-24 and and sixth in 2024-25.

Stephen Robinson would have been aiming for another top half finish this campaign, but the Saints have endured a disastrous league campaign thus far, with St Mirren currently placed 10th in the table with just 19 points from 22 fixtures.

St Mirren have won just four times in 22 league games, alongside seven draws and 11 defeats, leaving them embroiled in the battle for survival in the top flight.

Currently holding just a five-point lead over 11th-placed Kilmarnock, St Mirren will be desperate to end their six-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership, especially as a win would take them above their visitors.

Dundee are ninth in the league table with 22 points from 23 games, sitting just three points ahead of St Mirren, while they have a -18 goal difference compared to St Mirren's -14 goal difference.

The Dee, who narrowly secured their survival by just four points last term, have won six, drawn four and lost 13 of their league games this term.

Steven Pressley, who was hired during the summer, had a particularly difficult start to his Dundee career, winning just two of his first 13 league games, alongside eight defeats and three draws.

The Dee did eventually show signs of improvement with three straight wins through late December and early January, but Dundee have fallen back into losing ways with back-to-back defeats, albeit against Hearts and Rangers.

Aiming to avoid another miserable run of results, Pressley will be eager for his side to bounce back and record a positive result against St Mirren on Saturday.

History is against Dundee in this fixture, though, as the Dark Blue have recorded only one victory in their last six visits to the SMISA Stadium.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

D L L L L D

St Mirren form (all competitions):

D D L L L L

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L L W W W L

Dundee form (all competitions):

L W L W W W

Team News

St Mirren are without Jonah Ayunga (tendon), Keanu Baccus (hamstring) and Mark O'Hara (ankle) due to ongoing injury issues.

After ending a four-game losing run in the league with a 1-1 draw to Livingston last time out, Robinson could name a similar side here.

As for Dundee, Billy Koumetio and Joe Westley are both ruled out due to injury problems, while the remainder of the squad is available for selection.

Following a significant 3-0 defeat to Rangers last weekend, Pressley could look to make several changes here, meaning the likes of Finlay Robertson and Simon Murray could start.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Gogic, McMenamin, John; Mandron, Idowu

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, Graham, Samuels; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Robertson, Yogane; Murray

We say: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee

Both teams are enduring difficult campaigns, but St Mirren have enjoyed this fixture at their home ground in recent years, leading us to expect a victory for the hosts.

