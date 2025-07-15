Tottenham Hotspur are set to back boss Thomas Frank with considerable funds, though they reportedly suffer a transfer blow because of Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has been described as unlikely to materialise due to Manchester United's interest in Bees teammate Bryan Mbeumo.

Thomas Frank's rebuild at Spurs is underway, and the Danish boss appears keen on an offensive revolution, with Mohammed Kudus his first major forward signing.

The club could also be set to add Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, though the transfer could become a prolonged saga after Forest threatened to complain to the Premier League.

Tottenham have been reported to hold interest in more offensive additions, with Frank's former player Wissa linked with a reunion.

However, Football Insider have claimed that because Manchester United are keen on signing Mbeumo, Brentford have no intention of also selling Wissa in the same transfer window.

Would Wissa make sense?

Wissa enjoyed an excellent season at the Gtech Community Stadium, as while Mbeumo often took the headlines, he himself managed to score 19 Premier League goals.

The forward netted 12 times in 2023-24 - proving that he can consistently contribute in the final third - and his familiarity with Frank's system would make him a strong stylistic fit at Spurs.

Perhaps the only drawback with the attacker is the fact that he will be 29 in September, and handing out a long-term contract to someone approaching their thirties is risky.

What next for Frank?

Though Tottenham could line up next season with a revamped forward line, Frank will still have to address his side's defensive frailties.

The club conceded 65 goals last term - the fifth worst return in the division - so perhaps signing defensive-minded players would be of benefit to the club.

Having said that, many of Spurs' problems at the back were attributed to former boss Ange Postecoglou's cavalier style of play, and there is an argument that the team will improve defensively if they simply adjust their approach.