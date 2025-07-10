Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to trigger the £60m release clause of a Premier League midfielder as they grow confident of securing their next signing.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident of securing a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Thomas Frank is a keen admirer of the player, and Spurs are ready to spend big to provide their new manager a solid squad to work with for next season.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Spurs are ready to trigger Gibbs-White’s £60m release clause.

The England international joined Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an initial £25m in 2022, and a clause inserted in his deal allows him to move to a rival Premier League club for the aforementioned price.

Journalist Mike McGrath further adds that the 25-year-old midfielder will undergo his medical at Tottenham on Friday. Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs, but Spurs do not expect any obstacles in signing him.

Tottenham showing ambition in the transfer market



Excl - Morgan Gibbs-White will have a Tottenham Hotspur medical tomorrow. Spurs will trigger MGW £60m release clause at #NFFC ?⚪️ #THFC #spurs https://t.co/AdJNI2QnlH

— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 10, 2025

The Lilywhites are showing great ambition in the transfer market, having reached an agreement to sign Mohammed Kudus for £55m from West Ham United.

They have also signed promising Japanese defender Kota Takai and have converted loan deals of Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso into permanent ones.

Spurs finished 17th in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, but they will still play in the Champions League next season after winning the Europa League, beating Manchester United.

Manchester City were reportedly interested in Gibbs-White and considered him a potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne. However, the Sky Blues sided with Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to bolster their midfield areas, leaving Tottenham a free run to sign the Forest talisman.

Forest have already sanctioned the exit of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, and losing Gibbs-White would be a painful blow for them.

Frank needs to use Gibbs-White wisely

The lure of Champions League football next term must have been a key factor in Gibbs-White's decision to choose Spurs.

Since joining Forest, he has scored 18 goals and provided 28 assists in 118 appearances, but his contribution to the side goes beyond numbers.

Gibbs-White can play across all three midfield positions, but he was largely effective in the attacking central midfield role. He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 34 Premier League games last season, where his eye for goal and ability to create chances for others stood out as a major factor in Forest's resurgence.

Tottenham already have James Maddison in that position, and it would be fascinating to see how Frank uses two top-quality creative midfielders at the same time.