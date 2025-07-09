Tottenham Hotspur reportedly reach a total agreement to sign West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus, whose transfer fee and medical date are revealed.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly struck a total agreement to sign West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, beating Chelsea to the signature of the Ghana international.

The two London clubs have been locked in a battle to prise Kudus away from the Hammers, although Spurs have always been considered the top contenders for the former Ajax player.

The Europa League holders are believed to have failed with one £50m offer for Kudus, but they were not deterred by that rejection and quickly formulated a second offer for the 24-year-old.

That bid has seemingly done the trick, as The Athletic claims that Spurs and West Ham have now agreed on a fee for Kudus, who will cost Thomas Frank's side £55m.

Despite interest from Chelsea, Kudus has supposedly been prioritising a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and there are therefore not expected to be any roadblocks in discussions over personal terms.

Kudus contract length, medical date 'revealed' ahead of Spurs move

The versatile attacker is reportedly set to sign a six-year contract in North London until the end of the 2030-31 campaign, and his medical has already been scheduled for Thursday.

Kudus's West Ham contract is understood to contain a release clause for the first 10 days of July, which is set at £85m for Premier League sides, £80m for teams elsewhere in Europe and a mammoth £120m for Saudi Pro League outfits.

However, West Ham have not demanded the full value of that clause, as the Irons are desperate to raise funds for their own summer business and were not prepared to stand in Kudus's way of an exit.

The Ghana international is set to become Spurs' fourth senior signing of the summer after Kevin Danso, Mathys Tel and Kota Takai, and just the second new face at the club following the latter.

Kudus will depart West Ham having registered 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances for the club in all competitions, netting five goals and setting up three more in 32 Premier League games in 2024-25.

What Kudus will bring to Tottenham ahead of £55m transfer

Above all else, Kudus will bring exceptional versatility to the Tottenham frontline, having excelled in multiple wide and central positions throughout his career in European football so far.

The 24-year-old can expect to compete with Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson on the right, cover James Maddison in the number 10 role, or even succeed Son Heung-min as Tottenham's new first-choice left-winger.

If Dominic Solanke is ever out of action, Kudus could even operate through the middle for Spurs, who are statistically picking up one of the trickiest wingers in the land.

Kudus completed a staggering 92 take-ons in the 2024-25 Premier League season - only Manchester City's Jeremy Doku (107) managed more - while also drawing 64 fouls, the fifth-most in the top flight.

Improving on last season's goal and assist output should be a priority aim for Kudus and Frank, but the Ghanaian will bring a refreshing sense of excitement and unpredictability to their frontline.