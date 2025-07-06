Tottenham Hotspur reportedly make a decision about whether to go in for a second bid for West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus after failing with a first approach worth £50m.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly plan to go back in with a new bid for West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus this week after failing with a first offer for the Ghana international.

The Lilywhites are said to have failed with a first offer of £50m for the Ajax man, but there is an expectation that a deal can be struck for the right price this summer.

Kudus is understood to be pushing for a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in spite of interest from London rivals Chelsea, who could offer him a lucrative wage and long-term contract.

However, Spurs can still present the 24-year-old with the opportunity to play Champions League football, and he can expect plenty of minutes in North London following other Tottenham transfer calls.

The Lilywhites are believed to have taken a step back in their pursuit of Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, while Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is giving priority to a move to Manchester United.

Tottenham 'to return' with second Kudus bid this week

As a result, Kudus is now their prime attacking target, and Fabrizio Romano claims that a second official bid from the Europa League holders is now forthcoming.

While Chelsea and other clubs have been conversing with the attacker's representatives, Tottenham are the only team to have advanced their interest to the point of club-to-club discussions.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem given Kudus's desire to make the move, and Spurs boss Thomas Frank has reportedly given the thumbs-up to a deal too.

Kudus's West Ham deal runs for another three seasons with an option until 2029, but the Irons are expected to entertain appropriate bids given their need to raise funds for their own summer business.

The former Ajax man has come up with 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 matches for West Ham in all tournaments, netting 13 times across the last two Premier League campaigns.

Where might Kudus fit in at Tottenham?

As is the case with many players in the modern game, one of Kudus's biggest strengths is his versatility, as the Ghana international can do a job and do it well no matter where he is deployed up front.

Throughout his career, Kudus has been the most impactful from the right-hand side; data from Transfermarkt shows he has produced 21 goals and 10 assists from 50 starts at club level in that position.

The 24-year-old could therefore rival Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson for minutes in that position at Spurs, or alternatively, he could inherit the left-wing position if Son Heung-min leaves.

It is also not impossible to imagine Kudus operating centrally - either as the most advanced midfielder or makeshift number nine - and this prospective signing is an exciting one for numerous reasons for the Lilywhites.