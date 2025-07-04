Tottenham Hotspur are looking to rebuild under new boss Thomas Frank, but they reportedly face a setback in their quest to sign a Premier League player.

Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid rejected for West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus, the latest reports have claimed.

Following the appointment of Thomas Frank as boss, Spurs have been linked with a host of players, with the former Brentford manager keen on rebuilding the side.

However, reported target Bryan Mbeumo is said to prefer a move to Manchester United, while Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has signed a new contract with the Cherries.

Recent rumours suggested that Tottenham have turned their attention to West Ham attacker Kudus, who has a release clause worth £85m.

Though Spurs are keen on bringing the 24-year-old to the club, Fichajes claim that the Hammers have rejected an offer of £50m, adding that West Ham do not see now as the right time to cash in on a key star.

Are Tottenham making a mistake?

Kudus is able to play across the forward line, and his versatility could be a valuable asset to Tottenham, who suffered numerous injury issues last term.

Having said that, the Ghanaian does not have a track record of production in attack, and has in fact only scored more than nine league goals in a season twice in his entire career.

His tally of five goals and three assists in the Premier League in 2024-25 would have only been the joint sixth best return at Spurs in terms of direct goal involvements, level with right-back Pedro Porro.

Additionally, Frank must consider whether spending in excess of £50m would be the best use of funds considering his side need to improve drastically at the back next season.

Tottenham conceded 65 league goals in 2024-25, a tally that made them the division's fifth worst defensive side, while their tally of 64 goals scored was the joint seventh best return.

Perhaps bringing in a centre-back capable of starting in place of the likes of Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven would be a more sensible approach this transfer window.