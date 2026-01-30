Bayern Munich attacker responds after Tottenham made late transfer 'approach'

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Jan 2026 19:19 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 21:30

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact with Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry over a potential move in the January window.

Spurs have been busy this month and have already signed Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and Souza from Santos, but Thomas Frank is looking at more additions.

Having scored only 33 goals in the Premier League this season, bolstering the attacking area is a priority for Spurs, and they have been linked with a host of players already.

Tottenham sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace earlier this month, and injuries to several key attacking players leave Frank with limited options at the moment.

The north London club have been linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz, but it appears they have also had Gnabry in sight.

Tottenham have made approach for Serge Gnabry

According to Christian Falk of Bild, Tottenham have made an approach for the German international, but a move in January is unlikely.

The 30-year-old has a contract at Bayern until the end of the season, but he is reportedly in talks with the Bundesliga leaders over a contract extension.

Falk claims that the former Arsenal winger has informed Tottenham that he is currently in discussion with Bayern over signing a new deal, and so a move in January is out of the window.

Tottenham, however, have reportedly given him an indication that they would be ready to move for him next summer if the new contract does not materialise.

Bayern unlikely to sell Gnabry

Last summer, it was speculated that Bayern could offload Gnabry, but he stayed on after the club decided to cash in on Kingsley Coman instead.

Gnabry has been outstanding this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 14 Bundesliga games, and a further four goal contributions in the Champions League.

The German attacker has become a key player under Vincent Kompany, and Bayern are likely to reach an agreement with him over a new deal.