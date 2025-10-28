Thomas Frank has delivered a positive update on the future of Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, who has been linked with Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for Spurs since Frank’s arrival as head coach in the summer and has made important contributions at both ends of the pitch in the 2025-26 season.

Only Pedro Porro and Guglielmo Vicario have played more minutes for Tottenham in all competitions this season than Van de Ven (1,160), who has helped Frank’s side keep six clean sheets.

Remarkably, Van de Ven is also Spurs’ top scorer so far this term with five goals, including a brace in a man-of-the-match display whilst wearing the captain’s armband in last weekend’s 3-0 Premier League victory at Everton.

Van de Ven’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, as the in-form defender has been linked with the likes of Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The Netherlands international is under contract in North London until June 2029, but it is understood that he is not currently one of Spurs' top earning players, raising the prospect of a new deal to reflect his growing importance.

‘Van de Ven definitely a player I see with a big future at Spurs’, says Frank

With other key first-team stars including captain Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur having recently tied themselves down to long-term contracts at Tottenham, Frank is not fazed by the speculation surrounding Van de Ven and insists he is ‘really enjoying’ his time at the club.

Speaking at a press conference before Tottenham’s EFL Cup fourth-round trip to Newcastle on Wednesday, Frank said: “Very happy with Micky. I think he has been brilliant for the club since he signed and he has taken some steps up this season.

“He actually defends even better. He is still very good on the ball, he added the goals and the headed goals, which I am very happy with. He’s a threat from set-pieces.

“Character and leadership also growing and as far as I know, we have a good contract with him but definitely a player I see with a big future at the club.

“I think he is happy here, that is very important and we’re happy with him, so let’s see what happens in the future.

“The most important thing is it looks like he really enjoys his football, he really enjoys his time here, I am very happy with him, everyone is really happy, so that’s a good sign.”

It has previously been suggested that Tottenham would not entertain offers below £70m for Van de Ven, but Real Madrid would find it difficult to accept those demands.