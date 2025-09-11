Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to pay the £70m asking price for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation on the top-flight scene for the Lilywhites since securing a move to North London in the summer of 2023.

Van de Ven was a key part of Ange Postecoglou's squad last season, when Spurs ended a 17-year trophy drought to lift the Europa League.

Courtesy of a solitary Brennan Johnson goal in the final, Tottenham secured the European crown at the expense of Manchester United.

Since making the switch from Wolfsburg just over two years ago, Van de Ven has played 55 matches for Spurs, scoring four goals.

Real Madrid 'unwilling to pay' Van de Ven asking price

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a La Liga giant is keen on securing the highly-rated services of Tottenham defender Van de Ven.

The report claims that 13-time European champions Real Madrid are interested in bringing the Dutchman to the Bernabeu.

It is understood that Europa League holders Tottenham value centre-back Van de Ven at just under £70m in the current market.

At this moment, Xabi Alonso's men are unwilling to fork out the asking price for the defender, despite their fondness of his talents.

Van de Ven is known to be happy in North London, with Spurs only looking to part ways with the player if an excellent offer arrives.

What makes Van de Ven so good?

Standing out during the opening few months of his spell in the Premier League, Van de Ven is unusually quick in recoveries for a player of his height.

That allowed Postecoglou's side to play with a high line and push up the pitch, pressuring opposition and forcing mistakes at the back.

Van de Ven is also no stranger to a hard tackle, forming a formidable partnership with World Cup winners Cristian Romero.