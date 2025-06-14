Tottenham 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Tottenham's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Tottenham Hotspur endured a tumultuous 2024-25 campaign that saw them finish 17th in the Premier League, their worst placement since their relegation almost 50 years ago in 1977.

That being said, the Londoners did win their first trophy since 2008's EFL Cup triumph, and their Europa League final victory over Manchester United will live long in the memory of supporters.

Unfortunately for Ange Postecoglou, bringing the club their first silverware for 17 years was not enough to keep him in the Spurs dugout for next season, and he was replaced by Thomas Frank in early June.

With a new boss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a summer of change is to be expected, and a number of names have been linked as the squad faces a refresh ahead of the new season that surprisingly features a shot at the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Tottenham's 2025 summer transfer window.

Tottenham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Kevin Danso (£21m, Lens)

Luka Vuskovic (£9.3m, Westerlo)

Mathys Tel (£29.8m)

Tottenham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£11.4m to Marseille)

Fraser Forster (free)

Sergio Reguilon (free)

Alfie Whiteman (free)

Timo Werner (end of loan from RB Leipzig)

Mathys Tel (end of loan from Bayern Munich)

How much have Tottenham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Tottenham total spend summer 2025: £60.1m

Tottenham total income summer 2025: £11.4m

Tottenham total profit/loss summer 2025: £48.7m

