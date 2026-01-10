Liverpool lineup vs. Barnsley: Predicted XI for FA Cup clash with Arne Slot's attacking dilemma and defensive changes likely

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Jan 2026 17:56

Arne Slot is expected to make wholesale changes to Liverpool's starting team for Monday's FA Cup third-round meeting with League One strugglers Barnsley.

The Reds are facing numerous availability issues in both defensive and offensive areas of the pitch, due to a mixture of injury problems and ongoing involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Salah remains away with Egypt at the 2025 AFCON, while both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike will be unavailable due to injury problems, with the former likely to miss a large portion of the remainder of the campaign.

Amid a busy schedule, Slot could rotate the frontline to keep his remaining first-team players fresh, meaning Rio Ngumoha could start alongside Curtis Jones and Jeremie Frimpong in attack, with Federico Chiesa potentially leading the line.

Further back, Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic are both out with injury, and with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in need of a rest, Alexis Mac Allister could partner Trey Nyoni at the base of midfield.

Conor Bradley sustained an injury in the recent goalless draw with Arsenal, joining Giovanni Leoni on the treatment table.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have both played a mass of minutes this campaign, and Slot could take this opportunity to give both central defenders a rest, meaning Andrew Robertson could start alongside Joe Gomez.

Calvin Ramsay has consistently been on Liverpool's bench in recent weeks, and the full-back could be given a long-awaited start against Barnsley, while Milos Kerkez should start on the opposite flank.

Finally, Giorgi Mamardashvili should come back into the starting team ahead of Alisson between the sticks.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Robertson, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Jones, Ngumoha; Chiesa