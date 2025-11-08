Thomas Frank provides the latest update on the fitness of a key player ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is on track to return sometime after the November international break, boss Thomas Frank has revealed.

Spurs are set to welcome Manchester United to London on Saturday, and the match could have significant ramifications on the race for the Champions League.

The hosts will have to overcome a number of injuries in the forward line if they are to beat United, including to attackers James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Fans had hoped that centre-forward Solanke would have been able to make his return from an ankle injury on Saturday having not featured for the club since August 23, but Frank confirmed the forward needs more time to recover.

The Tottenham boss insisted that the Englishman will not be rushed back from injury, telling reporters: "I do hope [to see him this year]. I would say let’s see what happens after the international break. We are still going steps forward. It’s on track so far.

"The international break will be the big deciding factor because we have two weeks there to push in the next steps. As I say, it's going forward. Just to take it instead of the questions every single time because it was clearly that he was not ready before the international break."

Solanke scored nine goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League appearances last season, and his return to the squad would be a welcome boost.

When could Dominic Solanke return to the Tottenham Hotspur squad?

Tottenham's first game after the international break comes against rivals Arsenal on November 23, but even if Solanke is ready to feature, he is unlikely to start.

The 28-year-old is also unlikely to start three days later in the Champions League given they will take on Paris Saint-Germain, a clash that will require the Londoners to play at their best.

Perhaps Solanke's first start back from injury will come against Fulham on November 29, though it is likely to be some time before the Englishman is ready for two matches in a week.

Will Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United?

United have been at their best this season when they have been able to defend in a deeper block, something they are likely to be able to do on Saturday given they are the away side.

Spurs' home record is far from perfect, with the club drawing one, losing two and winning one of their past four at the stadium, emerging as victors in four of their eight games at home in 2025-26.

Chelsea won 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on November 1, and they managed to restrict Frank's side to just three shots.

Tottenham will have to find ways of breaking down Ruben Amorim's visitors, but they will no doubt find it difficult to create chances with so many key attackers injured.

No Data Analysis info