Thomas Frank future: Tottenham Hotspur boss on "small signs" of "culture" change in squad as sack pressure mounts

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jan 2026 23:51

Thomas Frank has insisted that the culture in the Tottenham Hotspur squad is changing despite negative results.

Spurs were dumped out of the FA Cup last weekend, when they lost 2-1 against Aston Villa, and sections of the home crowd could be heard booing.

Frank has faced significant scrutiny in recent weeks, and there is a feeling that a negative result against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday could make his position untenable.

Speaking to reporters ahead of that game, Frank expressed his view that he would be given time, and spoke positively about culture change, saying: "I’m very aware of how this football world works, no doubt about that. I know that we haven’t got enough of the result we want.

"I can just see the small step we’re constantly doing. I still refer to the last six games with more positive, consistent performances. Not perfect, but there’s some good signs. The two second halves against Bournemouth and Villa where it is so easy to fall apart.

"They actually step in together, they add more. I think that’s talking about a culture that’s getting a little bit stronger, more ‘come on, let’s do everything we can to turn this little momentum. In football, sometimes momentum changes like that. I can see the small signs of the culture."

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League, so it would be understandable if supporters were sceptical about improvements behind the scenes.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Do Tottenham have the right culture to succeed?

Frank was consistently praised for cultivating a positive environment at Brentford, one that allowed new arrivals to thrive despite significant change.

Tottenham's new signings have struggled to settle in London, with Xavi Simons rarely showcasing the creative spark that made him one of Europe's hottest properties.

There also appears to be a a degree of frustration within the squad, exemplified by centre-back Cristian Romero's social media swipe at figures at the club.

Reports have also suggested that the Danish boss has a strained relationship with players such as Yves Bissouma, and while it is impossible to fully understand the dressing room's culture from afar, the outward signs do not seem promising.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Could Tottenham turn a corner after changes to staff?

Tottenham have lost nine, drawn four and won four of their last 17 games in all competitions, and fans have resigned themselves to another poor season.

However, sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to leave the club at the end of the January transfer window, and that move has been widely welcomed due to his underwhelming tenure.

There are hopes that his replacement can have more success in the transfer market, but there have also been changes elsewhere.

Former Liverpool assistant Johnny Heitinga has joined Frank's coaching staff, and he was credited by Arne Slot for his role in overseeing a significant portion of training sessions in 2024-25.

Perhaps Heitinga can help Spurs improve their fluidity in the final third, and if his methods can get more from the likes of Simons, then Tottenham could quickly move up the table.